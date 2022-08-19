Bombay Sweet Shop collaborates with the iconic Parle-G to create a delicious dessert

The Bombay Sweet Shop collaborates with the iconic Parle-G to create a dessert that has all the trappings of a fudge but with the undeniable nostalgic flavour of the biscuit. While the joy of dunking a Parle-G biscuit in a hot cuppa chai will always be sacred - we have to concede that this layered dessert slab might become a regular indulgence too!

The Geniusly Sweet Collection

Expect a large square made with 55 per cent dark chocolate ganache with chunks of Parle-G biscuit and a crunchy, almond and hazelnut praline that is packed along as an accompaniment.

The all-new Geniusly Sweet collection comprises the aforementioned fudge-like mithai (INR 625) and chocolate barks (INR 400) that 'no one can eat just one'! If you have had their Choco Butterscotch Barks befor then this one is not a surprise - it is equally addictive. This one has hints of chai masala in the caramel and chocolate-coated Parle-G biscuit bits that work perfectly with the sprinkle of salt that teases the palate.

Of course, the best part is that it is just a click away - since Bombay Sweet Shop is now available online. Thanks to cool gel packs - the treats reached us fresh and sealed perfectly.