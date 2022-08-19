Review: Check out what the newest and hottest party den has to offer

There’s no dearth of concept diners in Kolkata but Tipsy Tiger has taken the idea to the next level with its spectacular interior that boasts of the latest laser lights and dramatic soundscapes. This newest watering hole is an ode to the Royal Bengal Tiger and Sundarbans with its bespoke décor that includes forest-inspired wallpaper painted by local artists and then digitised for use. The monkey-shaped lights add to the theme further.

“We wanted to initiate some of the latest laser lights and dramatic sound techniques for an energetic nightlife for youngsters who can experience trendy gadgets like digitally controlled LED screens with message bars. Tipsy Tiger is all about the fusion of the cultural side of Bengal with such tech-savvy experiences,” says co-owner Kunal Singh who started this plush nightclub with partners Vikash Bhawsinghka and Mahesh Fogla.

The first thing to draw our attention to this 5,500 sq ft lounge at Sector V, was the Ferris wheels, balancing liquor bottles, forming the main façade of the bar. It was totally boomerang worthy. The other thing that got us planning a trip with our gang to this tipsy den was the large cage-themed section that has already hosted many private parties. We found the seating arrangement to be quite democratic with long couches and high tables for groups and general comfortable chairs for singles and couples. We chose a comfy long sofa for our rendezvous and sipped Spicy Mix, an irresistible combination of Mango-Peach jazzed up with the hint of spice while chef Shakeel Akhter rustled up amazing bites in the kitchen including the Tipsy Crispy Fried Chicken and Akhrot Edamame Ki Chapli. While the former scored with its crispy texture, the latter is a melt-in-the-mouth wonder.

The menu is exhaustive following a multicuisine route and goes beyond the quintessential ‘nightclub’ menu. It’s quite bold of the chef to put khichdi on the menu. Available in both veg and non-veg variants and served with papad, raita and seasoned mash — it’s certainly a star dish on the menu and can be opted for lunch as well as dinner, with soft and hard drinks. We finished the feast with Die for Chocolate, made with three types of chocolate stuffed in maska or bread. It was a welcoming break from the usual brownies that are served in clubs. Also, what makes it worth ordering is the portion and its balanced mild sweetness.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 + for two