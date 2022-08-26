Hoppipola's new avatar will lift your mood

Hoppipola in Acropolis Mall has a new makeover that brings in a copious amount of freshness to the eclectic diner. The newly installed glass wall offers a panoramic view of the city and its expanding skyline makes it the perfect spot to park yourself during monsoons. Adding to the new mood board are the large bamboo-based ceiling lights and planters, giving out a pleasant holiday vibe. Also, the sustainable factor makes this version of the diner more endearing. For instance, all elements used in the design are restored and reclaimed thereby adding very little to the carbon footprint. The handmade lights by village artisans in Bengal and Maharashtra are made from a single piece of bamboo to avoid wastage.

“It’s been six years since Hoppipola came to Kolkata and since then it has captured the imagination of the youth. While we have refreshed the overall look and feel of Hoppipola earlier, it has always been a continuous process. The new Hoppi 2.0 has just gone through this soul shuffle to become fresher, greener, warmer, spacious and more welcoming in this postpandemic world,” says Anjan Chatterjee, chairman and managing director of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.

We sampled a few new bites that made the dining experience more enchanting. Move over from th e regular appetizers and tease your tastebuds to White Wine-braised Butter Garlic Prawns. The creamy texture of the shrimp topped with black pepper, garlic flakes and parsley is a winner. Among the seafood star ters, you can try assorted pe pper crispy fish if you are looking for a spicy Asian option.

We also recommend their Mexican Taquitos , a stuffed tortilla roll served with salsa and sour cream. To wash it all down, the options are Hoppi Bathtub, a concoction of white rum, beer, basil and orange; and Coca Loca, a mix of vodka, coconut, cranberry and orange, among others. Last but not the least we recommend you try the Tipsy Gulab Jamun, a collaboration between the bar and the kitchen, the sweet here gets a potent shot of homemade Baileys.

Pocket pinch: `1,500+