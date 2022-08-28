Here are six amazing culinary adventures for you to explore in Bengaluru this weekend

Only few things on earth can be as unpredictable as Bengaluru's weather during the monsoons. You make up plans keeping in mind the sunny morning outside – the next moment it's raining cats and dogs! But fret not. We have compiled the best culinary pleasures you can indulge in this weekend while staying at the comforts of indoors.

Food Festival: Chaat Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

There’s something about having chaat on a rainy afternoon. It reminds you of those good, old days when you and your friends would jostle for space in a crowded street-food stall, while an incessant afternoon drizzle would go on outside. Taking a cue from this emotion, chefs at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru have created a menu for their Chaat Festival. It features some of the most celebrated chaats from North India, particularly from Delhi. These include Bharwan Mirchi Pakora (batter fried chilies filled with a tangy potato mash), Dahi Gujiya (split chickpea dumplings topped with grated radish), Dehlvi Golgappa (wafer thin encasings filled with potato and chickpea mash), and Pyaaz Aur Dal Ki Kachori (onion and lentil stuffed fries).

₹650 ++ upwards. Until September 8. The Lobby Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE, Ganganagar. Details: 80 4522 2222

Food Festival: High Tea at Kava at Fairfield by Marriott ORR

What better way to spend monsoon afternoons than sipping the finest teas from across the world? Indulge yourself in the best of English delicacies as well as flavourful Indian chai combos at High Tea at Kava. It features a wide selection ranging from traditional English treats like scones and mini cupcakes to savoury Indian snacks like Keema potli samosa and Veg Patti samosa.

₹999 upwards. Till September 30. At Kava (Fairfield by Marriott), Outer Ring Road. Details: 9513653156

New Launch: Dim Sum and Tea menu at Sriracha in collaboration with Tea Trunk

Just when you thought Bengaluru could not surprise you with more options in tea, Sriracha brings to you an unique tea menu. Inspired by Cantonese tradition, their menu consists of an array of six dim sums served with two earthy and floral teas. The dimsums come in a wide range of varieties – from the classic Steamed Fish & Chinese Cabbage Rolls to the Pan Grilled Exotic Vegetable Gyoza. Wash down the delectable savouries with sips of the warm and tarty Hibiscus tea or the delicately fragrant Jasmine tea by Tea Trunk.

₹295++ upwards. Till September 20. At Sriracha, UB City and Indiranagar. Details: 80 4175 5366

New Launch: New Breakfast Menu At Maverick & Farmer

Kickstart your weekend mornings with the perfect cup of coffee and flavourful yet healthy dishes from the new menu at Maverick & Farmer. From breakfast bowls and egg platters to skillet brekkies and smoothies – the menu has something for each taste. If you can’t live without having eggs for breakfast, make sure to check out their Turkish Eggs (poached eggs in a creamy Greek yoghurt sauce). If you are a vegan, then the all-vegan oat milk and sourdough pancakes are a must-try.

₹250 upwards. Ongoing. At Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor. Details: 9845067233

New Launch: New menu at Hard rock Cafe

After a gap of two years, Bengaluru’s celebrated live music and dining space Hard Rock Cafe unveils an all new menu featuring a lineup of its legendary steak burgers along with other classic American fares. The menu ranges from starters like Char Grilled Quesadilla and Pepperoni Flatbread to local favourites like Southern Spice Cottage Cheese Slider to Mezze Platter. Known for their juicy burgers, the cafe also boasts a wide selection of decadent desserts and hot beverages that feel like a warm quilt on a chilly morning!

₹200++ upwards. Ongoing. At Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road. Details: 8041242222

New Launch: Banana Pudding Cookie at Magnolia Bakery

Cookie lovers – assemble! Magnolia Bakery launches Banana Pudding Cookies for the first time in India. The cookie gives you all the delight of the bakery’s signature Banana Pudding but with a crunchy twist! With a scrumptious blend of fresh bananas, white chocolate, and vanilla wafers melded into the dough, this cookie will give you a perfect blend of crispy and creamy texture.

₹150 ++ upwards. Ongoing. At Magnolia Bakery India, Indiranagar. Details: 9606746364