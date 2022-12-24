Ditch the sweets! Try these savouries this Christmas

Christmas is here and it's all about spending time with your family and friends and feasting on delicious food. The festival is mainly associated with sweet offerings like cakes and cookies. This Christmas, why not mix things up and go for some lip-smacking savoury items? We bring you four recipes by renowned Goan chefs which you can prepare for a delightful Christmas dinner.

Goan Chouriço Quiche by Avinash Mhapsekar-Sous Chef at Taj Resort and Convention centre, Goa

Ingredients:

Goan Chouriço- 200 g

Onion (diced) - 50 g

Potato (diced) - 50 g

Large Eggs- 3 nos

Cream - 100 g

Processed Cheese (grated) - 100g

For the Pastry

Plain Flour, plus extra for dusting- 250 g

Cold Salted Butter (cubes) - 100 g

Method:

Heat oil in a frying pan and sauté the onion, keep aside.

Deep fry the diced potato and keep aside

Cook the chouriço, drain the excess fat, and set aside to cool.

For the pastry:

Add flour, ½ tsp salt and butter in a bowl, rub until the mixture is coarse

Gradually add 4 -5 tbsp cold water and knead until it comes together into a dough.

Lightly flour a flat surface, knead the dough gently until smooth. Wrap the dough and chill for at least 10 minutes.

Heat the oven to 180C.

Roll the chilled pastry out on a floured work surface to the thickness of 4-5 mm.

Place the pastry in a greased tart tin and trim away the extra using a knife.

Prick the base with a fork and line it with parchment paper. Fill with dry beans.

Put the tart in the pre-heated oven and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove the parchment and beans, repeat the baking process for 15 minutes until golden and crisp

In a separate container whisk eggs and cream together. Stir in cheese chouriço, onion and fried potatoes.

Pour the mixture into the pastry case and bake for 25-30 minutes until the filling is set.

Once cool, remove from the tin and slice.

Also read: Switch things up a bit this Christmas from traditional desserts and try these unique, native Goan pastry recipes

Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Glazed Meat Balls with Lemon and Maple Glazed Carrots by Balaji Srinivasan, Executive Chef at Cidade De Goa- IHL Seleqtions

Ingredients:

For the Meat Balls

Minced Lamb – 300 gms

Egg – 2 nos

Salt – 0.02 gms

Crushed Black Pepper – 0.02 gms

Chopped Onions – 0.1 gm

Chopped Garlic – 0.02 gm

Chopped Ginger – 0.02 gm

Chopped Coriander – 0.02 gm

Chopped Spring Onions – 0.02 gm

For the Sauce

Cranberry Pulp – 0.1 gms

Olive Oil – 0.2 gms

Chopped Onions – 0.1 gms

Chopped Mushrooms – 0.1 gms

Chopped Garlic – 0.01 gms

Crushed Black Pepper – 0.01 gms

Salt – 0.01 gms

For the Carrots

Carrot Batons – 0.1 gm

Maple Syrup – 0.01 gm

Crushed Black Pepper – 0.01 gm

Lemon Juice – 0.01 gm

Salt – 0.01 gm

Method:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients for the meatballs and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Add olive oil to a frying pan, and saute onions and garlic.

Add the mushrooms, and continue to saute.

Add seasoning and a dash of water.

Add cranberry pulp and cook till the sauce is thick.

Boil the carrots with salt.

In a separate bowl, mix maple syrup, salt seasonings and lemon juice.

Add the boiled carrots to the bowl and mix well.

Heat water in a pot, add a pinch of salt.

Shape the meatballs into small dumplings.

While the water is simmering slowly immerse the dumplings.

Do not allow the water to boil.

After four minutes gently turn the dumplings to make sure that they cook evenly.

In a Pan, heat the sauce.

Add the meatballs and toss well.

Serve with the glazed carrots.



Prawn Balchao Buns by Jose Thomas, Executive Chef at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Goa

Ingredients

Prawns- 200 g

Ginger - 2 inch

Garlic Cloves- 5-10 nos

Cumin Seeds - 1 tspn

Dried Red Chilies - 12-15 nos

Cloves - 8-10

Cinnamon Stick - 2 inch

Mustard Seeds - 1 tsp

Toddy Vinegar - 1 cup

Onions (finely diced) - ¾ cup

Oil - 2 tbsp

Sugar - 2 tsp

Salt to taste

For Buns

Warm Milk - ¼ Cup

Sugar - 2 tsp

Active Dry Yeast - 3 g

Refined Flour - 1 cup

Salt - ½ tsp

Softened Butter - 2 tbsp

Method

Prawns

Apply salt to prawns, and set aside.

In a bowl, soak the red chillies along with vinegar, preferably overnight or for half an hour till they soften.

Grind ginger, garlic, cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon and mustard seeds along with the vinegar-soaked chillies into a smooth paste.

In a pan, heat oil, add onions and saute till translucent.

Once they start to turn brown add the paste and cook well.

In a separate pan, heat oil and add prawns, cook till half done.

Add the Balchao masala and cook till the prawns are done.

Add chopped coriander and season with salt and sugar.

Buns

Activate the yeast by combining it with milk and sugar.

In a bowl, add refined flour and salt. Knead until the dough is soft.

Add softened butter and continue to knead.

Cover the dough with cling film or a kitchen towel.

Keep aside in a warm and dry place to proof.

Once proofed, punch the dough to take out excess air, and slightly knead once again.

Divide into equal-shaped balls.

Assembly

Take each dough ball and flatten it out on your palm.

Add a tablespoon of the prawn Balchao mixture in the centre and gather the edges to form a ball.

Repeat the process with each ball of dough.

Once done, place them evenly on a greased baking tray.

Brush the dough with milk.

Cover with cling film or a kitchen towel and allow to rest for another 20 minutes.

Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes.

Brush the tops with melted butter.

Also read: Have a Christmas feast with Chefs Ranveer Brar and Sandeep Kalra's recipes

Peri-Peri Chicken and Cashew Croquette by Dwipen Goswami, Executive Chef at Vivanta Goa, Panaji

Ingredients

Onion (chopped) – 100 g

Tomato (chopped) - 50 g

Ginger Garlic Paste - 20 g

Fresh Coriander (chopped) - 10gms

Chicken Mince - 200 g

Cashew Nut Roasted – 50 g

Peri-Peri Masala - 50 g

Boiled Potato - 60 g

Refined Oil - 20 ml

Eggs - 2 nos

Semolina – 100 g

Bread Crumbs - 50 g

Peri-Peri Mayonnaise - 50 g

Oil for deep-frying

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a pan, add onion and ginger-garlic paste, sauté till translucent.

Add chopped tomato and cook well.

In a separate bowl, add raw chicken mince, sautéed masala, chopped coriander, one whole egg, salt, peri-peri masala, mashed potato and roasted chopped cashew nuts. Mix well.

Make small and equal portions of croquettes (elongated).

Beat the remaining one egg in a separate bowl

Dip each croquette into the egg wash and coat with semolina and breadcrumbs.

Fry on medium heat until golden brown.

Serve hot with peri-peri mayonnaise.

Garnish with thinly cut vegetables and coriander sprig.