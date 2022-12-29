ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal decks up in the colours of 2023

2022 has passed in the blink of an eye and it’s about time that we brace ourselves for the year ahead. If you are looking to raise a toast to everything good and bad that made this year memorable for you, why not celebrate it in luxury? ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal have come up with the perfect staycation solution for you and your loved ones this New Year’s Eve where you can enjoy spirited conversations over a bottle of wine or some exotic cocktails, or indulge in a rejuvenating spa treatment while you stay in a luxuriously appointed room. To make it more gastronomically enriching, regal feasts await you on the 31st of December and the first day of 2023.

Grand Market Pavilion has curated a lavish buffet particularly on the 31st accompanied by a veritable river of unlimited beverages, so that connoisseurs can usher in the New Year in one of the best ways possible in Kolkata. For a lighter yet umami experience, the newly launched Avartna at ITC Royal Bengal has laid out a lavish thirteen course menu that experiments with and deconstructs Southern classics through a contemporary approach. Travel across the Mediterranean with a sumptuous AntiPasti buffet and a four-course menu at the award winning Italian restaurant Ottimo.

Keeping in mind the requirement for a space where city peeps can groove to foot tapping live music by the in-house DJ and munch on some delectable meals and premium beverages, ITC Royal Bengal’s elegant rooftop bar Skypoint is offering an unparalleled experience with selected beverages and unlimited starters for Cabanas of 6 and 14 guests. Skypoint not only is a rooftop extension to the city’s most premium address but one of the best places to view the city’s skyline from. If rooftop’s are too breezy for you, we suggest you to shimmy your way into 2023 at The Brass Room where celebrated DJ Nutshell will make sure to keep you on your toes.

Moving on to ITC Sonar’s gastronomic offerings, Eden Pavilion has thoughtfully curated a buffet while Pan Asian has put up a special menu celebrating the flavours of East Asia accompanied by live entertainment. Highland Nectar too will be offering a matchless selection of fine spirits and unique concoctions complemented by finger food and live entertainment options.

What: New Year Celebrations

Where: ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal

When: December 31, 2022- January 01, 2023

Contact: 033 44464646