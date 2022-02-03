All about that cake

KOCHI: A dentist by profession, Femina Javed would have laughed if someone had said she would become a home baker a few years ago. For her, the very thought of baking was a little too much back then. Now, she is a proud self-taught baker passionate about making cakes that aren’t just tasty, but also are a treat to sore eyes. Her venture, Amy’s Oven, specialises in theme cakes. Femina curates realistic cakes which can deceive one’s eyes, sweet delicacies right out of a fantasy — Santa Claus, Harry Potter universe and what not!

“I was quite content with my profession until I tried out cake recipes in 2013, to escape boredom. I was pregnant with my son and resting. Ever since I have enjoyed baking. I used to take my baked goodies to friends and relatives. All the positive feedback encouraged me to start a home-based business,” says Femina, an Aluva-native.

Though she used to replicate available recipes initially, once she became confident in her skill, Femina began to make alterations in the ingredients, giving her many new flavours. While she was in UAE, in the beginning days of her baking career, her ‘hookah-themed’ cakes got featured by international magazines.

Upon flying back to Kerala, Femina set her bastion and started baking full-time. “I get bored pretty fast with everything else, but I have never felt like I had enough of baking. I don’t even feel like going back to dentistry anymore,” she quips. Though both of the careers are opposites, being a dentist makes her a better baker, believes Femina. “In dentistry, we often do minute detailings on small surfaces, this practice came in handy while baking too,” says Femina.

From buttercream flower cakes, Femina came a long way in terms of cake decorations. Inspired by the out-of-the-world creations of the Russian pastry chef Elena Gnut, Femina started baking more fantasy-themed cakes. The fondant-covered Harry Potter-themed cake was a hit among netizens. The vintage ‘book of spells’ with Dobby on top and the wrinkled yellow pages were beyond realistic. “I pulled an all-nighter to finish the cake. The smooth buttery chocolate sponge cake with buttercream filling was adorned with wafer papers,” she says. Also, Little Women by Louisa Alcott drenched in strong blues and shadows, Gravity-defying Alice in Wonderland teapot lemon curd filling cake are some of her aesthetically brilliant works. The Grand Theft Auto and Fortnight-themed ones are sure to make every gamer go in awe.

For Femina, ideas for designs are everywhere. Her cement block cake adorned with flowers was inspired by the showpiece she saw in her relative’s house. “One of the works I did recently was inspired by an image in my son’s comic book. By adding several characters I curated a theme,” says Femina.

According to the baker, unlike any profession, one has to be dedicated and passionate enough to survive in the industry. “Baking is messy work. Even if you do a small cake it can be tiring as you need to have the presence of mind and you also need put in physical work,” concludes Femina.

