V Day recipe: Bake this unique pizza to celebrate love

Nothing beats an intimate dinner at home with your special one on Valentine’s Day. And this time around, try something different rather than baking a very predictable red velvet cake paired with some red wine and cheese. How about a delectable cross between a pizza and a cheesecake? Chef Somnath Mondal of Polo Floatel has shared this exciting recipe for a Mixed Berries and Cream Cheese Pizza, a perfect dish to set anyone into Valentine mood. “My love for winter fruits and berries was the inspiration behind this dish. The succulent winter berries mixed with cream brings back memories from my childhood winters and what better way than reminding your loved ones of their sweet childhood memories this Valentine’s,” says the chef, pointing out that it’s also available on the menu of the floating diner. The pizza has the right balance between the sweetness derived from the berries and creamy texture of the cheesecake coupled with the tarty tones of the pizza sauce. So, experience a med-

ley of varied flavours this Valentine’s Day while you make some lasting memories.

Ingredients:

Flour 80 gm flour | tomatoes 200 gm | garlic 25 gm |onion 25 gm |Salt and seasoning as per taste | mozzarella cheese 90 gm |cream cheese 35 gm (whipped) | fresh Strawberries 30gm | fresh blueberries 30 gm | fresh raspberry 30gm | vegetable oil 1tsp | chilli flakes 1tsp | tomato ketchup 1 tsp

Method:

For the base

Take the flour in a bowl and knead it to prepare a soft dough. Keep it aside for a few hours.

Make the base according to the size of your pizza. Flatten it with the help of your palms keeping the shape in mind.

Tomato Sauce

Take ripe tomatoes and drop them in hot water. Let it boil for some time. Now, take them out and peel the skin carefully.

Divide the tomatoes into two batches. Grind the first batch to make a smooth paste and dice the other while removing the seeds. Keep them aside.

In a hot pan, pour 1tsp of vegetable oil. Add garlic and onion and sauté it till translucent. Now add the diced tomatoes and follow it up with tomato paste.

Add basil, sugar, chilli flakes, oregano and salt. Simmer for five minutes.

Add butter, tomato ketchup and cook for another minute.

Assemble

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees for 10-15 mins.

Spread the tomato sauce evenly on the base.

Top it up with grated mozzarella cheese.

Bake it for 8 to 10 minutes.

Layer the pizza with dollops of cream cheese and top up mixed berries.

Glaze the berries from the top and serve hot.