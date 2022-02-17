This brand new pop-up menu in Chennai, traverses South India to bring you treats

Paprika at Courtyard by Marriott returns after quite the break with a special pop-up menu, Southern Route, which promises to introduce gourmands to flavours that celebrate Southern Indian cuisines. The special dinner menu that will be available for 10 days from today will feature delicacies that are sure to win over anyone who has a soft corner for the flavours of spice.

“Combining the rich heritage of flavours, textures and authentic recipes that will make you remember the kitchens of your mothers and grandmothers, we have put together a menu of special dishes created by master chefs from each cuisine,” says Naresh Vadlam, head chef, who hails from Telangana.

We were wowed by the smooth and perfectly-spiced Haleem that was the perfect way to begin our meal and followed it up with a Ragi Mudda (also known as mudde/kali) that we paired with a Tomato Pappu (dal) made in the Nellore style. We also committed a blasphemy of sorts by combining the mudda with a Kozhi Chettinad and were wonderfully surprised at how well they complemented each other. We then switched focus to a fragrant Thalassery Chicken Biryani and decided to go fully Tamil on it, by pairing it with an Ennai Kattirikai instead of the usual Malayali raita and pickle sides. With the Munakkada Ulli Karam (dry spicy drumstick preparation flavoured heavily with onions) on the side, the biryani took on new levels in terms of depth of flavour. We wrapped up our meal with a serving of warm and milky Semiya Payasam that was rich, yet thin enough to be slurped from a cup.

The menu features many classics that aren’t necessarily exotic or new, what makes it different is how you choose to pair them.

INR 2,000 per person. On till March 27. Only for dinner.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal