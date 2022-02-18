Meet the Sweet People, the next best thing to mother's food

The Sweet People, a community of home bakers and home chefs, have come together to offer top-notch freshly made home food that includes meals, cakes and bakes, which is available on a single online platform which makes pre-ordering a cakewalk for the health conscious customer!

Have you ever bought food from a bakery and wondered that although it seemed fresh, there was something queasy and left you with an aftertaste?

Common practices in the baking industry include recycling bakes that are about to expire. The food delivery industry is pushed by high commissions and the need to keep prices low. Food that is ordered for immediate delivery can be between 4 days to 18 months old, making it hard to determine how fresh it is. Most pre-made foods are preserved at extreme cold temperatures, then treated to extreme high heat to disinfect. Besides, conditions are usually unhygienic where food is mass produced.

The Sweet People’s home baking community provides freshly made food despatched immediately after preparing, delivered on time to your doorstep at your preordered time slot. Each of their chefs specialises in one cuisine and a few of their family favourite items.

For home chefs and home bakers, the platform offers visibility to a large audience, delivering the food, and the means to have their own online store, a personal tech interface to help personalise their business to build their own brands. For the customer, food they get is fresh healthier food.

Having launched their operations recently in Bangalore, The Sweet People hope to expand into other cities once the synergy between customers, home bakers and home chefs is successful.

One can access The Sweet People through their user-friendly Esamudaay mobile app which is available on Android and iOS. Food can be customised, a cake could be designed by choosing flavours, toppings, for example, Whipped Cream, Buttercream, Fondant, Ganache, Cream Cheese, and one can upload a cake image for a different look and finish.

Facebook: the Sweet people

Instagram: @thesweetpeoplefamily