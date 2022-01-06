A baking adventure

f you ask Tabitha Anna Kurian about her childhood memories, she will tell you about the summer holidays she spent with freshly baked cookies straight from the oven.

KOCHI: If you ask Tabitha Anna Kurian about her childhood memories, she will tell you about the summer holidays she spent with freshly baked cookies straight from the oven. Yummy cake batter, apple pies, dough and twist biscuits were part of her delightful memory too. “I used to look forward to assisting both of my grandmothers while they baked during summer holidays,” says Tabitha. Fast forward to now, the introductory lessons from her grandmothers paired with professional training she received from her graduation, the 26-year-old now single-handedly runs the venture ‘The Baking Project.’

Since baking played a major role in her childhood, the Kochi-native couldn’t think of a better career. Two years back, Tabitha started with cupcakes, truffles, and cakes. Soon, she started baking macarons, doughnuts, chouse buns, and cakes of many flavours — nutty chocolate, drunken strawberries, and berry crunch to name a few. Though Kochiites tend to lean towards french delicacies, there is a stable demand for classic french pastries, especially chouse buns, she says. “There are bakers who make chouse buns, but I feel the pastry hasn’t received enough attention here. It is a thick dough, which once introduced to high heat, evaporates the water content and pushes up. Once it’s baked, the hollow centre is filled,” she says.

The classic cream-filled French delicacy with crunchy exteriors is available in three flavours — chocolate cream, white chocolate, and strawberry cheesecake. The latter is the best seller. “The flavour is my original creation. Though flavour and appearance are equally important, I concentrate more on flavour,” adds Tabitha.

Her edible, super soft doughnut towers are a great pick if you are tired of seeing over-the-top cakes at events. The doughnuts, dipped in milk and white chocolate, can be seen as Tabitha’s play with shapes and figures. “I think the interest came from my parents, who are architects,” quips Tabitha. “I had some limitations when setting up a sweet table instead of keeping the doughnuts as such. Edible towers complete the look,” she says.

DIY gingerbread houses released during Christmas is one of her pride. Each cookie piece, shaped as windows and chimneys, are glued using edible glue — royal icing. “The classic recipe of the West, made out of ginger, cinnamon powder and other spices are made for the elderly of the house to spend some quality time with the little ones,” says Tabitha.

Instagram: @the.baking.project