Burma Burma's new line-up of desserts is pure indulgence

Some events in life are momentous and deserve a grand celebration. Just like Burma Burma’s annual dessert menu which was not just spectacular, but the playful and dramatic rendezvous made the unveiling truly nostalgic and memorable. Rightly, titled Nostalgia X Evolution the desserts flooded our mind with sweet memories of childhood triggered by familiar flavours as we sat blindfolded to taste each of the twelve new entrants.

"The menu makes me remember my childhood days spent in Bombay, how I would gulp down my favourite gajar ka halwa, strawberries in winters or a gooey chocolate cake which was indeed my all-time favourite. This menu is an ode to the 90’s childhood memories we all have spent eating our favourite desserts.” says founder Ankit Gupta on sharing his intent on launching the menu.

A brainchild of chefs Vinesh Johnny and Prathana Narang of Lavonne Academy, the menu packs in elements like our favourite candies, Nutella, spongy carrot cake, cookie, chocolate and everything that made our childhood dreamy and sweet, coupled with culinary finesse. Our first dish – Triple Decker Cream and Crunch, a take on the French Mille Feuille layered a mix of flavours including caramelised white chocolate, sea salt caramel ice cream and pickled berry. It was the hint of peanut butter that made us go down memory lane. With giggles and flashes of smiles on our faces, we dug into Tagu Pyian, a preparation of coconut panna cotta with sago cooked in jaggery. The taste of fresh jaggery in winter took us to a series of episodes etched in our memory linked to delicacies like patishapta, nolengurer Sandesh, gur wali kheer and more. The other eggless delicacies that had a similar effect on us were The BB Carrot Cake, a deconstructed version of the carrot cake; Streetstyle Burmese Falooda, Saffron and Samuza Cheese Cake, Gooey Malt Cake and more.

Also read: Review: Burma Burma, Kolkata review: The tea room recalling lost colonial flavours

The all-vegetarian joint that opened in late 2020 and added a new dimension to Park Street launched the menu simultaneously in six cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida and Gurgaon.

Meal for two: Rs 1200+