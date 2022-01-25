Celebrate Republic Day with a union of flavours by ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar

Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels lets you celebrate Republic Day with award-winning delicacies right at the comfort of your home. It offers a distinctive menu showcasing the finest cuisine from signature brands and kitchens at ITC Hotels. So, this Republic Day indulge in delicacies from Pan Asian, Peshawri and Dum Pukht, each cuisine offering a meal for two veg and non-veg selection.

The highlight of the meal at Pan Asian includes vegetable spring rolls, naan thod and mapo tofu among others, while at Peshawri order from a selection of traditionally cooked delicacies like tandoori aloo, seekh kebab, dal Bukhara, murgh khurchan and more. From Dum Pukht savour the intense flavours of slow-cooked food made from authentic recipes garnered from the royal kitchens of Awadh. Sample the most delicately wrought qaliyas, quarmas and salans along with a delicious array of biryanis, pulaos and Indian breads, all cooked to perfection by our talented team of chefs.

Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels is available till 31st January 2022 at a special price of INR 1950 plus taxes for a meal for two.

Order from Zomato, Swiggy & EazyDiner