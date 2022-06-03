Desi way of healthy eating

In a market flooded with foreign cereals, muesli, corn flakes and snacks promoted as ‘healthy meals’, the search for indigenous alternatives is finally over. Entrepreneurs heading small-scale startups are giving ‘desi’ cuisine for healthy diets. One such product is ‘granorich’, which contains eight ingredients that are part of our traditional diet, including ragi, rice flakes and almonds.

Entrepreneur Krishna Radhakrishnan, 28, the brain behind the idea, believes this product will meet the dual requirement of providing nutritional value for a healthy life as well as catering to regional taste. She says ‘granorich’ is a healthy mix of cereals and pulses.

“The idea struck me while I was researching for my PhD on organic foods. The formula of the product was handpicked after a series of consultations with nutritionists,” says Krishna, currently pursuing a doctorate from the Amrita School of Arts and Science.

According to her, in two years she set up a factory outlet and bought the required machines. The production unit was set up in December 2020 at KINFRA Park in Kalamassery. The product was officially launched in June last year.

“All the production processes are machine-based and there is no human handling involved. The product is high in dietary fibre that assists weight loss and is a good source of protein and energy. We deliver to customers mainly through digital orders. However, we do have a dedicated space at a multi-brand store in Kochi too. The response from our customers is very encouraging,” says Krishna.