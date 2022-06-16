The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata’s The Bakery gets the Culinary Heritage recognition

The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata bagged the Cultural Heritage recognition conferred by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The iconic heritage hotel’s The Bakery which has ruled the hearts of Kolkata gastronomes with its decadent pastries and indulgent cakes won the prestigious award on June 12.

Commenting on the recognition General Manager, Dilip Mishra says, “We are both humbled and delighted to receive this recognition by INTACH, one of the world's largest heritage organisations with over 190 chapters across the country. To the people of Kolkata, The Bakery is an emotion, a place where one can truly feel and enjoy the glory of the erstwhile capital city of India. We hope to continue the legacy and preserve the heritage for generations to come.”

The Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in the city that offers multi-cultural delicacies warming cold evenings and making mornings refreshing for over 150 years. Its 150-year-old oven remains a big attraction and asset along with its century-old kneading containers that are now recycled as planters and placed inside the hotel. Famed for being the longest consistently operating hotel for a span of 165 years, this heritage hotel has played host to celebrities and members of royalty from across the world such as Mahatma Gandhi, Queen Elizabeth II and Rudyard Kipling. Mark Twain has described the hotel as the 'Best Hotel East of the Suez' and the 'Jewel of the East'.