Indigo Delicatessan Kolkata has a new zesty menu

When Indigo Delicatessen opened its door in 2019, months before the world succumbed to a deadly virus, fans of the deli were elated. After all, the casual fine diner had arrived in the city after 14 long years of debuting in the country. Cut to 2022, the deli, known for its comfort European and American bites, has made new additions to its menu and we couldn’t be happier to lounge at one of our favourite gastro stations serving lip-smacking steaks, burgers and some incredible selections of homemade icecreams.

Making us comfortable at once was a hot cup of earl grey that soothed our irritable throats. The subdued décor marked by the signature blue adds to the experience of relaxed dining at this 70-seater all-day café at Quest Mall. From the latest lot, we started off with Citrus Green Salad that was fresh with a pleasant balance of sweet and sour. The peppercorns added that extra zing to the leafy and fruity appetiser. The salad was part of the day’s special that also had enticing options including Tamarind Soya Beef, Pork Chop with Polento and Baby Mutton Shanks. We found Egg Divinity to be the perfect match for an English breakfast with a fine egg poached smothered in sun-kissed hollandaise sauce dripping over an immaculately stacked muffin. Quite similar to the popular Egg Benedict, it is served with caramelised onions which add a sweet note to the small bite.

Moving further to the big bites, we veered towards the Italian section and relished the Three Smoked Pepper and Three Cheese Pizza. The bonhomie of three types of Bhavnagiri peppers with cheddar, smoked scarmoza and mozzarella turns this ever-popular dish incredibly delish. Beef lovers should try their Tenderloin Pizza that hits all the right notes with its blue cheese. There’s also Three Cheese Lamb Burger that’s big, juicy and meaty, the three factors that top our checklist when it comes to a perfect burger. This particular rendition makes this deli the go-to place for multi-layered burgers in the city.

For sweet tooth gluttons who have a thing for chocolates, there is this dense and gooey Mud Cake which is pure indulgence. Also, don’t forget to dig into their homemade ice creams with unique flavours like Strawberry Tabasco Sorbet, Cranberry Cheesecake and Mocha Caramel among many others.

Meal for two: `1,200+