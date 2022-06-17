It's raining mangoes at Bunaphile!

Summers in Kolkata are meaningless without mangoes, and restaurants around the city are coming up with exclusive curations featuring the king of all fruits. Bunaphile on Hindustan Park too has taken the same road to cater to customers with their take on Mango special delectables. The refreshing summer menu kicks off with coolers like Mango & Coffee, Mango Yogurt Shake and Chatakdar Kacha Aam Mojito to name a few. Paving the way for a mango overdose are treats like Healthy Mango Oats Bowl, Grilled Chicken in a Chilli Mango Sauce and so on. If you are a pork fanatic, their Pork Chops with Mango Salsa is a must try. It gives off comfortable summer vibes with hints of Khus Khus, Sauteed seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes. Surrender to some mango sweetness with Mango Mousse Cake, Mango Mania Waffle and Mango Cheesecake.

Price for two: Rs. 400 onwards