Kolkata based cloud kitchen edabba now allows you to curate your own meal

Patrons can choose their own appetisers, mains, accompaniments, desserts and beverages from a wide assortment of Indian and Chinese dishes

Chilli Chicken Thali

edabba has gained momentum as one of the premium cloud kitchen chains in Kolkata. The go-to address for corporate meals and home cooked lunch substitute, has now come up with a unique concept of Make your own meals keeping in mind the freedom of choice associated with it. Patrons can choose their own appetisers, mains, accompaniments, desserts and beverages from a wide assortment of Indian and Chinese dishes. The extensive menu features delicacies like Dal Makhani, Chicken Butter Masala, Laccha Paratha and Biryani to name a few under the Indian section, while the Chinese segment consists flavour bombs like Chinese Salad, Egg Fried Rice, Veg Hakka Noodles, Chilli Mushroom and Schezwan Chicken to name a few. Wrap things up on a sweet note with options like Shahi Tukda, Phirni  and Gulab Jamun.

