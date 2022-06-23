Burma Burma makes Burmese ingredients accessible with its newly launched feature, Pantry  

Burmese restaurant, Burma Burma Restaurant and Tea Room, has impressed gastronomes in six Indian cities and owing to the demand for exploring the recipes of the region, the brand has launched Burma Burma Pantry. An extension of its rich culinary profile, the pantry features nine exclusive products that give gourmands a chance to enjoy Burmese dishes at home.

The portfolio includes Khowsuey Curry Paste; Malar, an all-purpose Burmese Sauce; Plain Laphet, a Burmese Tea Leaf dressing and Spicy Laphet, a Burmese delicacy made with fermented tea leaves. Also, making Pantry more eclectic is a collection of fine teas, which are a must-have for tea connoisseurs.

“The aim of the Burma Burma Pantry is to help consumers replicate traditional Burmese flavours at home for quick meal combos. The pastes, sauces, dressings, snacks, spice mixes and tea blends have begun retailing on the brand’s website and will also be available on e-commerce aggregators soon, as well as to modern and general trade. These products have been specially created by Chef Ansab Khan of Burma Burma, who with his first-hand experience has translated into the authenticity of the dishes at the restaurant and now the pantry,” shares co-founder Ankit Gupta.