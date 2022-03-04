Women's Day special: Muskan Sethi's House of Dimsums serves delectable pan Asian spread

A lot of myths was busted during the lockdown including the one that restaurant-style food can’t be recreated with the same finesse at home. Muskan Sethi, an avid lover of Asian cuisine, especially Cantonese, is one such home chef who started House of Dimsums amidst the pandemic. And in this very short span, the brand has already made a name for itself thanks to the soft and succulent dimsums.

A final year student of hospitality, the 23-year-old grabbed the opportunity of interning at Michelin star fine diner Yauatcha, tickling her interest further in dumplings. “Though my interest lay in baking, I didn’t want to join the mêlées of bakers. Being exposed to Cantonese cuisine from a very young age, I decided to delve deep into the art of making gorgeous dimsums and eventually started House of Dimsums in July 2020. Within six months I had to set up a cloud kitchen to cater to the rising demand,” shares Muskan whose Cream Cheese and Truffle Dimsum and Prawn Hargau are a hit with city gastronomes.

Initially, she started off with 8-9 varieties and her menu now boasts of 18-20 varieties in chicken, prawn and seafood. She steadily expanded her menu to include a greater number of Asian dishes such as bao, soups, an eclectic range of appetisers and mains like Korean Fried Chicken Wings, Pink Peppercorn Sichuan Fish, Char Sui Pork and Wild Prawn curry among others.

The La Martiniere for Girls’ alumna works in partnership with her mother who takes care of the accounts. “My mom is my best friend and I couldn’t have got a better partner to start my business with,” gushes Muskan who sums up her journey so far as ‘extremely rewarding.’ Moving forward, the young chef has expansion plans including opening a few more cloud kitchens in the city besides branching out to Delhi.