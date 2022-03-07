Women’s Day special: Sing, sip, sway and savour great food at these Kolkata diners

It’s International Women’s Day and whether it’s a working woman or a homemaker or a student, we all need a day to pause, reflect and celebrate this day. City diners also acknowledge the fact and have accordingly prepared an itinerary marked by discounts, freebies and special menus. We have also scoured the best options for you. From options for brunch to luncheons and evening escapades with your gang, the list has it all. There’s also an option to order gourmet food at home to enjoy with the lady of your life.

JW Marriott, Kolkata

The lavish spread at JW Marriott’s all-day diner JW Kitchen is a gateway to a grand gastronomic treat and the perfect venue to make your lady feel super special. The trained masterchefs here have curated a fantastic menu that is loaded with flavours. Sample Honey mustard roast pork leg, Thai Herb Marinated Fish with Chilly Garlic, Pau Chicken keema, Fish in sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and cucumber, Country style vegetable Thai Red curry with Jasmine rice and more. Their awesome dessert selection will add another stroke of joy with sinful sweetmeats like Raspberry Pavlova, Lavender choux buns, Exotic brioche au tete, Banana caramel pudding and more. Plus, there’s a discount and complimentary drinks as well.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2100++ taxes per person

Fairfield by Marriott

Looking forward to indulging in a feast without compromising on your diet? Head to Fairfield by Marriott as their all-day diner Kava, has thoughtfully curated a menu that is healthy and nutritious. The highlight of the menu includes Mixed Sprout TikkiChaat, Murgh Hussain Kebab, Tandoori Bagicha, Chilli Garlic Mushroom, Steamed Fish with Soya and Mustard and Vegetable Soba Noodles. and many more. Also, make the most of the discounts on food and soft beverages.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2400+ for two

The Westin Rajarhat Kolkata

This International Women's Day, The Westin Rajarhat Kolkata is saluting the spirit of womanhood by letting their female staff lead and serve delicious cuisines to its patrons. Special counters have been created to treat gastronomes with select local and global cuisines. So brace yourself as counters like Heavenly Grills, Darjeeling’s Special Counter, Tawa Kebab, Lebanese Shawarma, Moroccan tagine, Greek grills and more will offer scrumptious dishes. Also, expect some sinful options in the dessert section.

​Pocket Pinch: Rs 1899++

Taj Bengal

Planning a brunch with your girl gang or going solo? Check out the irresistible buffet spread at Cal 27 at Taj Bengal. Enjoy delectable delicacies like Edamame Phul Makana chat, Dahi Phuchka chat, Healthy Salad choices like Hass Avocado, Quinoa, Berry Yoghurt Gastrique; Wraps and Roll Counter offering Falafel Wrap, Chicken Shawarma, Pink Pepper Corn Kulfi with Jalebi Crumble and much more.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 plus taxes per person

Chowman

Do you have plans to indulge in some delectable Chinese recipes with your girl gang? Check-in at Chowman and tease your taste buds with some amazing signature dishes from this homegrown food chain. Start with some Honey Glazed Chilli Squid and Golden Fried Prawn and then move on to Chowman Spl. Noodles, Asian Greens Fried Rice and Teriyaki Chicken. Don’t forget to avail of the 10 per cent discount meat for girl gangs.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 800+ taxes for two

Café Offbeat CCU

Do you have some great music and food on mind? Check out Café Offbeat which offers a delectable mix of the two apart from a breath-taking view of the city’s skyline and EM Bypass. Starting from today, the pocket-friendly menu that will last till March 9, will have some refreshing mocktails to beat the heat. Sample Planter’s Punch and Blue Breeze. The eclectic four-course meal features dishes like Deep Dusted Fish, Stuffed Mushroom Caps, Chicken Sholey Kebab and more. There’s also a surprise gift for every woman checking in at this Topsia diner.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 799+ taxes per person

Traffic Gastropub, Kolkata

Heading towards Rajarhat or planning to meet at City Centre 2 to celebrate Women’s Day? Make reservations at the most happening gastropub in the area – Traffic Gastropub. While their exhaustive list of unlimited cocktails will set the mood, their signature dishes will keep the foodie in your thoroughly satiated. There are also special offers on veg and non-veg starters, beers and cocktails.

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1500/- for two people (approx)

Canteen Pub & Grub

Take a break from the mundane routine and head over to Canteen Pub & Grub in Salt Lake for a boozy time with your girlfriends. Reward yourself and your girl gang with some amazing offers on tipples like free shots, unlimited LIIT at Rs 999 and unlimited sangria at Rs 599.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1700 for two people (approx)

Hard Rock Café, Kolkata

If some heady music and ambrosial bites are on your mind to unwind after a day’s work then park yourself at Hard Rock Café in Park Street. Their Black Berry Sparkling Sangria comprising a signature blend of red wine, fresh flavours of blackberries, cranberry juice, a squeeze of orange and topped with sparkling wine, is the ultimate drink to sip and celebrate. Pair it with Classic Nachos, One Night In Bangkok Spicy Shrimps and Jumbo Combo from their eclectic menu.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2500/- for two people (approx)

Lord of the Drinks

For a boozy evening itinerary with your pals, Lord of the Drinks is the option to celebrate the day. The plush address at South City Mall has a special offer of 10 per cent off on the women’s table with more than five people. Raise a toast with their Purple Rain, Very Berry Licious and the hotseller Butter Beer and pair them up with delectable delicacies like Pil Pil Prawns, Tandoori Chicken & Cheese Balls, Mutton Boti Desi Tacos and more.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1800/- for two people (approx)

Masala 21

For the folks out there in Barrackpore, fine diner Masala 21 brings to you an array of appetising and flavourful Indian dishes from different parts of the country. Dig into Fish Ajwaini Tikka, Dahi Kebab, Masala 21 Non-Veg Kebab Platter (Chef’s special) and more. A special offer of free dessert on a bill of Rs 500 or above will make the outing more special.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 500/- for two people (approx)

Chapter 2

This Women’s Day treat yourself and your loved ones to a lavish spread of continental delicacies at Kolkata’s only retro-dining restaurant, Club Chapter 2. The wide array of delicious a-la-carte veg and non-veg menu along with a range of delectable cocktails and moctails with Live Music will be the perfect way to celebrate the occasion.

Meal For Two: Rs 1500 /- plus taxes

Oudh 1590

If Awadhi cuisine adds the right zing to your celebrations then dining at this period dining restaurant checks out all the right boxes. Savour a delectable spread of kababs from the ongoing The Great Awadhi Kabab Festival with dishes like Paneer Gulistani Kabab, Kandari Paneer Tikka, Mahi Mussallam, Tandoori Ajwaini Lobster, Pista Murgh Tikka, Gazab Ka Seena, Rehmani Dora Kabab, Shalimar Raan along with steaming hot Gajar Ka Halwa to choose from.

Meal For Two: Rs 1200 /- plus taxes

Aminia

Intend to indulge in some decadent flavour of biryani? Aminia will help you celebrate Women’s Day with their signature Kolkata biryani. Also, worth gorging on is their Mutton Special Biryani, Aminia Special Mutton Curry and Chicken Chap, to name but a few. They are also offering a 10 per cent discount for a group of four women on the billing of Rs 1200 and above.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 700/- for two people (approx)

Paprika Gourmet

Vidisha Bathwal of Paprika Gourmet has thoughtfully curated a special menu to help make indoor celebrations memorable. The special menu consists of different platters like Raclette Platter, Alpine Indulgence, Mezze Platter, Irani Platter, Bangla Bhoj and Punjab da Dhaba.

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1900 plus taxes onwards for two

For Delivery: Call on + 91 9007022678/79/80 or order via Swiggy or Zomato

Effingut Kolkata

India’s first craft mixology bar that opened its door a few months back has a menu that offers free unlimited cocktails to all women. The lot includes Cafe Brulee, An Effingut Gin & Tonic and Classic Sangria. Pair them with mouth-watering appetizers like Jalapeno Cheese Poppers, Chicken Popcorn, Dynamite Prawns, Loaded Nachos, Piri Piri Chicken to name a few and have a whale of a time as DJ Markuz takes control of the console.

Pocket Pinch : Rs 1200 plus taxes (without alcohol), 2000 plus taxes (with alcohol)

The Salt House

A toothsome four-course meal awaits for all the beautiful and talented women at The Salt House. The fine-diner at Shakespeare Sarani has the choicest recipes to make the day special. Sample zesty salads like Avocado, arugula, orange, walnut, blue cheese, cranberry dressing salad and Quinoa, edamame, feta, microgreens salad. Among the entrée relish the flavours of Green pea hummus, truffle, edamame & feta puchka, Brie and caramelised leeks on melba toast and Lemon coriander pesto grilled chicken. For desserts, there is the decadent brownie sundae.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 775 AI

LMNO_Q

Looking for a place with a great ambience to unwind with your girls? How about LMNO_Q that sports a swanky bar and also an alfresco set up for the breezy session with your confidants? The special menu here includes Indo Mex Seekh, Mexi Khumb Taco, Kasundi Balle Balle, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Delhi 6 Paneer Makhni, Kerala Mutton Pepper Fry and Handi Murgh Biryani. Lastly, the sinful desserts on offer are Tutti Frutti, Tiramisu Our Style, Brazillian Kiss and Gul-E-Jahaan. The innovatively curated beverage menu highlights specials like Berry & Rose Bramble, Pomegranate and Pomelo Coupe, Floral G&T and Bengal Princess.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,200 (without alcohol) + tax; Rs. 2,000 with alcohol + tax for two

Homely Zest

End your day on a high note with some gourmet bites in the comfort of your home. Homely Zest’s menu for the day comprises scrumptious delicacies like Zucchini Risotto Boat, Avocado Salad with Ponzu Dressing, Zucchini Rosti with Feta Cream, Cherry Pie Tart, Petite Wonton Cups, Cranberry and Brie crackers, Korean BBQ Tofu Sliders with Kimchi Slaw, Mexican pull me up Cake, Cheese Platter, Lotus Biscoff Cream Cake Jar and Maltesers Cake Jar amongst others.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1200 plus taxes for two

For Delivery: Call/Whatsapp - 6290795523 or order via Swiggy Genie

For_kandknife

Celebrate Women’s Day with Asian and Lebanese delicacies from For_kandknife who has curated a unique nibble board loaded with a variety of flavours converging beautifully on the plate. These boards are perfect for a private dinner at home or for gifting to that special woman in your life to make her feel loved. The extensive spread offers dips, crackers, various variants of cheese, freshly cut fruits, bread, nuts and spreads. The menu highlights items like Hummus, Muhammara, Brie cheese, Cheddar cheese, Lavash, Pita, Olives, Crackers, Mozzarella skewers, Baguette, Pesto to name a few. These boards are customizable as per customer requirements and can be paired with a bottle of wine on request.

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,500 onwards

For order: DM on Instagram handle - for_kandknife

Monkey Bar

Get high on the mantra of Sip, Sing and Groove this Women's Day with Monkey Bar. The mixologist at this popular Camac Street address will whip up exciting tipples to keep you glued to the dance floor as it’s karaoke night. Among the potent lot we recommend their Voilas Tender Charm, a vodka-based cocktail with kiwi and strawberries is a must-have. Pair it with mouthwatering delicacies like Chilli Cheese (Rolls), Butter and Basil Mushroom, Cheesy Pav Bhaji, Malabari Mutton Kulcha, Reddy’s Popcorn Chicken, Lasooni Prawn or Pepper Calamari. There are free Kamikaze shots for all the ladies who join to sing.

Pocket Pinch : Rs 1,400++ (without alcohol) | Rs 2,000++ (with alcohol)

Zobet

Raise a toast to your indomitable spirit at Zobet with complimentary wine and 15 per cent off on the total bill. Tease your tastebuds with delectable like Zobet Spicy Chilli Chicken, Chettinad Prawns, Meri Peri Onion Rings, Legendary Paneer Tikka, Pulled BBQ Chicken Pizza, Moroccan Fish Chermoula.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,100 + taxes without alcohol and Rs 2,100 + taxes with alcohol for two

Polo Floatel

The recently renovated Polo Floatel is all set to woo you with its impeccable arrangement. First, expect a warm welcome with a refreshing concoction of Pink Elephant. And as you settle your gaze on the beautiful river and its flow indulge in Asian and Indian dishes like Asian Burnt Garlic broth with vegetables, Asian Burnt Garlic broth with chicken, Vegetable Gyozo, Lemongrass Chicken, Thai Green Curry with vegetables, served with jasmine rice, Thai Green Curry with chicken, served with jasmine rice, Tomato aur dhaniya ka sorba, Murgh adraki sorba, Cheese malai broccoli. For sweet endings, there are Blueberry mascarpone cheesecake and Gulab Jamun with rose petals and dry nuts.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 888 + taxes for all women, Rs. 1100 + taxes for others

The Spirits

At The Spirits in Sector V, Salt Lake raise a toast with some sparkling and zesty cocktails like Pink Senorita and Calcutta Gin Fizz which are sure to set the mood for the intended celebrations. Then treat the gastronome in you with some perfectly Half Roast Chicken cooked with Red Wine Sauce or Veg Mongolian Sauce. End your course with some crackling Churros.

Meal for Two: ₹2000 plus taxes

Club Fenicia

Put on your dancing shoes and head to Club Fenicia for an evening filled with eclectic music and magic. Dance the night away with Salsa and Bollywood dance sessions steered by Gaurav Punjabi and Sangeeta Sangvi. To keep you high on energy and spirit there's a special menu with signature Fenicia cocktails on the house for all the wonderful women dropping by today.

Meal for Two: ₹1200 plus taxes

Williams Kitchen

Celebrate your uniqueness at Williams Kitchen with a scrumptious spread. Drop in with the most inspiring lady in your life or with your close buddies and have a whale of a time with great food and drinks in company. You can choose from Charcoal Black and White Dimsum, Dal Makhani, Paneer Butter Masala, Malai Kofta, Exotic Vegetables, Vegetable Fried Rice and more to satiate your hunger.

Meal for Two: ₹1600 plus taxes

La Macario Cafe

At the all-veg La Macario Café in Wood Street drop in with your girl gang and have a whale of a time over cups of coffee and flavourful European small bites. Their wide range of delectable dishes includes Som Tam Salad and Avocado Pesto Salad, Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Grilled Panini, Bocconcini Tomato & Basil Panini, Zucchini and Leek Panini and Stuffed Mushroom & Truffle Oil served with Cheese dip for starters. For mains they have Gnocchi in Cream Romesca Sauce, Gnocchi in Pesto & Vegetables, Cous Cous served with Exotic Pesto Veggies and Salsa Verde, Baked Asparagus & Nut Cheese Crepes, Spinach and oven-dried tomato cheese and Mushroom Crepes.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1100 plus taxes for two