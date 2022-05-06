Taste The Daily's summer menu, replete with seasonal ingredients

This year’s summer menu at popular café The Daily is special indeed and what makes it even more so are the carefully curated ingredients. They are not just cooling for the body but also conform to the trendy farm-to-plate concept, guaranteeing real freshness that the café’s owner-chef Urvika Kanoi always aspires for. So, expect fresh and the best quality seasonal mangoes from Maharashtra in your smoothie bowls and coolers and passion fruit from Kerala among other such interesting items.

“The main idea was to create a menu which is soothing to the eyes and also to the body. We have used ingredients which are summer-friendly and fresh as well. I have always been trying to get the produce directly from the farmers and I am so glad I could do that this time. There are new ingredients as well on the menu including kale,” says Urvika speaking to us from Mumbai where she is busy with the café’s newly opened branch.

The menu has been kept elaborate with smart choices in appetizers and mains besides half a dozen desserts, which will take you on a delicious guilt trip. We started off with the heavenly combination of mango and house-made cream whipped up in a glass with chunks of the fleshy tropical fruit exuding a natural glaze. The Thai Bomb Salad is the best way to start a meal for its summery and light feel and we loved the punch of raw mango, chilli and lime in it. Summer Time Burrata that followed it was a riot of colours on the plate with spongy cheese at the centre surrounded by fresh foliage, baby tomatoes, avocados and ripe mango chunks. A crispy toast by the side complemented the juicy platter that’s a highly recommended dish perfect to hydrate you on a summer’s day.

If you are looking for a high dose of greens on the plate that doesn’t fall under the salad section, then check out the Green Shakshuka. Made with wild pesto and seasonal g reens with a twist of tomato and poached eggs, this Maghrebi dish is highly recommended. The dessert section is an ambrosial ode to the king of fruits, mango. With half a dozen options to choose from besides the four homemade ice creams and another half dozen cold beverages, The Daily is certainly the coolest place for healthconscious sweet lovers. Choose from the deliciously creamy Mango Ombre Cheesecake, Mango Tart and Triple Mango Cake among others. We loved the unique Éclair a La Mangue, a choux pastry topped with fresh mangoes and dusted with nutty pistachios — a delightful treat for the taste buds.

Rs 1,200+ per person

