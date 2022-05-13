The Oberoi Grand's lunch buffet packs in flavours with a dash of grandeur

The sight ofThreeSixtyThree with the bright glass panel on the ceiling filling the entire room with a pleasant glow makes for an inviting lunch setup at The Oberoi Grand. To experience their grand buffet we settled in one of the half-moonshaped lounges with a glass of refreshing Southside. The mixologist has perfectly blended some otherwise very common ingredients such as ging er juice, lemon, apple juice, lime juice and sugar syrup to come up with this chilled concoction that has a spirited version too.

The appetiser section has some delightful classic antipasti, fresh green salads, and small bites including the ever-popular prawn cocktail, Thai marinated chicken with hot basil, chicken cobb salad and citrus fish salad.

The mains had ample options in Indian, Mughlai, Mediterranean and Oriental cuisines and we started off with the herb-crusted bekti with pesto vegetables that had an impressive creamy texture. Next, we paired the staple peas pulao with a flavourful mutton curry that spelt out comfort with every bite. We loved their stir fry tenderloin in sweet basil sauce and you can try this entrée with plain rice. In case you want to stick to pure Chinese, there are several options in the Asian section too.

The vegetarian options were equally interesting with dishes in pulses, paneer and potatoes featuring in the buffet. We went for Bhindi Do Pyaza and Gatte Ka Saag that pair perfectly with steamed rice. The dessert section will leave you spoilt for choice with an enticing selection of Indian and Western sweetmeats and we succumbed quite easily to peanut butter bread pudding and a bite-size blueberry mascarpone tart. The peach and apple mousse, shaped like a quidditch ball with golden wings, was irresistible. 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Rs 1,850+ per person