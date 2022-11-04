“It works!” Chef Vikas Khanna learns how to easily husk a coconut from a local woman in Kolhapur

The internet is now flooded with cooking tips that the likes of you and I, who make disappointing scrambled eggs, wish we knew sooner. These tips have not only made life in the kitchen easy but also given most of us the confidence that we indeed can make swoon-worthy yet helpful-for-survival meals.

One such cooking counsel that caught the author's eye today was shared by renowned chef and author Vikas Khanna, who learned it from a local woman in Kohlapur, Maharashtra.

The chef shared a video of him peeling the coconut using the time-honoured method and wrote, "I was in Kolhapur, Maharashtra when I saw a local woman do this trick like a pro. It truly works depending on the type of coconut & its age. You might need a pairing knife to detach it from the shell sometimes. But this works."

If you want to follow the same method to detach the coconut shell from the flesh, read ahead:

Strike the coconut from the middle Drain the water Place the drained coconut over the stove for 8-10 minutes, medium flame and cook the outer shell Slowly, the shell would start to crack and you can use a knife to husk the shell

Mostly, people prefer to husk the coconut by striking its shell multiple times to make it crack. If you have a unique and different manner to peel a coconut, share it with us on Twitter!