This newly opened restobar offers modern Indian and Asian delicacies  

Terrace by House of Commons is one of the latest entrants to the JP Nagar culinary scene. When we dropped in for dinner, we were especially taken by the decor which boasts potted plants complementing the floral prints on the walls.

We ordered some cocktails while we waited for our food to arrive. The Vixen (gin, litchi, cranberry and pineapple juice) and Whiskey Sour (whiskey, lemon juice, sugar syrup and egg white) were both delicious but we recommend the latter if you wish to have a strong drink that’s not too sweet.

Chicken Candy

The first appetiser served to us was Nachos Papdi Chaat Chicken — a blend of crispy corn tortillas, and chicken, served with a sweet chutney, mint chutney and curd. The dish was topped with coriander leaves and pomegranate. With its mix of sweet, sour and spicy notes, it was a great start.

Next up was Chicken Candy, a dish that looked like a popsicle. The marinated chicken was deep fried and served on a stick with piri piri mayo. As we were about to finish the dish, we were served the Raunaqeen Chicken Seekh Kebab — chicken marinated in aromatic Indian spices and grilled. It was coated with cheese sauce and served with mint chutney. It is fair to say that this was one of our favourites.

Jaggery Cheesecake

For the main course, we opted for the Thai Green Curry. The classic Thai curry with its rich coconut flavour and fragrant galangal was so delicious, we couldn’t stop digging in.

Then, it was time for dessert and we chose to go with Jaggery Cheesecake. With pistachio crumble and raspberry jam, this dessert is perfect if you want to go for something unique.

Thanks to the interesting and offbeat line-up of dishes and cocktails as well as some classics, the restaurant is definitely worth a visit.

₹1,600++ for two. At JP Nagar

