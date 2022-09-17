Spirit of Punjab on a grand platter

The chef’s special Kesar Pista lassi in a tall glass jar is the perfect antidote to a scorching day. Intended as an appetiser, the thick drink topped with saffron, crushed pistachios, and a pinch of powdered cardamom, however, can’t be gulped down in one go. And when you do, expect to get a frothy moustache! At Hoy Punjab, a newly-opened restaurant at Hotel Garden Inn, Kacheripady, taste authentic Punjabi fare.

The appetisers don’t stop with the lassi, says Area Manager, Arun C Nair, who introduces a crispy palak chaat. The dish – crispy fried spinach leaves with a generous amount of potato and chickpeas with a smattering of mint and tamarind chutney – comes in six pieces and is best shared if you want to save space for the main course. Next comes the chukandar kebab, a starter stuffed with cream cheese and deep-fried beetroot. It tastes as good as it looks.

What strikes you first at the restaurant is its ambience. With ornate chandeliers and motifs on the walls, the interiors give a sense of grandeur. Despite the limited space, it manages to bring in a feel of the state. Photographs of historical monuments, yellow fields, women cooking food, and a Sikh man carrying a kirpan (traditional sword) adorn the walls.

To add to the effect, upbeat Punjabi music is played and the female staff are dressed in Patiala suits.

“Although Punjabi food is available in dhabas and local eateries in Kochi, there is a dearth of standalone premium restaurants. There is a section of people who want good food on a decent budget, and we want people to explore Punjabi food beyond roti and butter chicken,” says Alphonso Francis, the COO. “This is Hoy Punjab’s first outlet. The cuisine served here is from the northwest frontier – a wider section of Punjabi dishes,” he adds.

The parent company of Hoy Punjab brand is 11th Zense Foods, founded by Haris Ali BB. The other chains are Nagas, Hottey Smokey, Momo and Me, Fujian Express, and Kababji Cafe. After the vegetarian fare, comes the non-veg starter kalmi kebab. The flavourful medium-sized chicken legs are marinated in spicy masalas including chaat masala, and deggi mirch (mix of Kashmiri chilli and red bell pepper powder) for around four to six hours. The pieces are then dipped in mint chutney.

What is Punjabi food without roti and kulcha? To the table comes thick, buttery Amritsari kulcha. The crispy bread with potato and onion is paired with butter and channa masala. However, I tried the chef’s signature special nalli gosht.

Though the pieces seem big, they are tender, as they are slow-cooked. The taste of the curry depends on the size and the age of the meat. The thick mutton curry rolled in a small piece of roti is lip-smacking.

After the savoury ride, creamy kulfi falooda is served. The kulfi comes sprinkled with chia seeds and soft vermicelli, which add the right amount of crunch.

Though the spread at Hoy Punjab is generous, true to the spirit of Punjabis, one does not feel overstuffed after a meal. The restaurant also serves Italian and oriental fare. Location: Hotel Garden Inn, Kacheripady. (Parking facility is available)