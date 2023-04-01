Here is why many restaurants are including a plant-based menu portion

In India, the use of plant-based meat alternatives such as soy, wheat, pea protein, mushroom, lentil, and jackfruit has lately seen an exponential rise. These ingredients are used to make chicken, sausages, burgers, kebabs, biryanis, vegetarian pulled pork, and vegetarian steaks. Their availability on restaurant menus has considerably increased as a result of the rising demand for such options. Vegan products have become more popular as a result of factors including carbon footprint, sustainable agriculture, animal welfare, health concerns, environmental effects, and other social and religious considerations.

India's market for plant-based meat is expanding.

In comparison to the global rise of vegan products, India's plant-based meat market may still be in its infancy, but it still maintains a very respectable place. A study predicted that the Indian vegan market would be worth around Rs 300 crore in September 2022. The country's capacity, however, is expected to increase by 8–10 times by 2026, reaching an estimated Rs 3,500 crore. Another study claims that by the end of 2024, India, which will be significantly affected by the economic effects of veganism, will have a population of $500 million.

No matter if you start your meal with starters or end it with red meat, pork, or roasted duck, dining out to enjoy the food of your choice is an experience unlike any other. Modern times, however, have brought about a greater understanding of the negative effects that eating meat has on the environment and our health, as well as innovation in plant-based meat substitutes.

Due to increased demand from customers, restaurants are expanding their selection of plant-based meat dishes in their offerings. Mock meat made of soy and wheat is very popular among metropolitan residents. The increasing availability of premium plant-based ingredients and goods, as well as the development of creative cooking methods and flavour combinations that appeal to a broader audience, have all contributed to the rise of such dishes on menus.

In order to improve the overall dining experience, restaurants are also doing their part by deciding to use high-quality food components like soy, pea protein, and others that closely resemble the flavour and texture of meat.

Restaurants are also coming up with brand-new dishes that use essential vegan components as a novel way to offer plant-based meat alternatives on their menus. The creation of exclusive dishes like burgers using a particular brand of mock meat by restaurants in collaboration with different companies that produce plant-based meat is one example of that.

As a result of the increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan choices, restaurants are experimenting with new and inventive ways to incorporate plant-based meat into their menus. Restaurants can entice new customers, satisfy regulars, and appeal to people trying to cut back on their meat intake by serving plant-based meat dishes. Additionally, providing plant-based menu options can help a restaurant stand out from its rivals and produce a more distinctive dining experience.