Toast & Tonic Bengaluru brings you Son of a Bun

Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru’s popular eatery known for its commitment to sourcing local ingredients and sustainable practices, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Son of a Bun, Burger Menu, curated by Chef Chirag Makwana.

Chef Chirag Makwana, the man behind this, expressed his inspiration, saying, “Burgers are something most people love, so I thought, what better way to celebrate the best of Indian produce than through the simple burger. At Toast & Tonic, we aim to embrace the freshest ingredients, supporting local farmers and suppliers. The menu allows us to showcase our creativity with different vegetarian ingredients, meats, cooking methods, and experiment with textures, flavours, and influences."

The Toast & Tonic Burger Menu features a variety of unique options that will take diners on a flavourful journey across India. From the Young Jackfruit Burger, a vegetarian delight that resembles pulled pork, to the Khasi Pork Burger, inspired by Chef Chirag’s travels to Shillong, each burger bursts with freshness and showcases local ingredients and homemade preparations.

Young Jackfruit Burger, where pulled jackfruit is encased in soft bajra buns, is paired with pickled Bhavnagri chillies, and locally sourced Manchego cheese. Another crowd favourite is The Khasi Pork Burger, cooked with black sesame paste, mustard oil, bamboo shoots, and topped with Naga chilli aioli, creating a harmonious blend of flavours and textures.

Toast & Tonic's Son of a Bun, Burger spread

The Chicken Burger boasts a crispy rice flake-coated chicken patty, infused with peppers, smoked paprika, and spices. Served on a ragi bun and slathered with sriracha aioli, this burger is elevated with a peppery rocket garnish. Seafood lovers will rejoice in the Soft Shell Crab Burger, featuring crispy Bhimavaram-sourced soft shell crab, herbed bun, Ishka farms capers, pickled tondekayi, and sweet potato fries.

For fish enthusiasts, the Bhetki Burger offers a delight with marinated kasundi mustard Bhetki fish, chargrilled to perfection. Served on a herbed bun with curry mayo, fried potato strings, pickled star fruit, and house-made malgapodi spiked banana chips, this burger is a burst of flavours.

The Lamb Burger presents a blend of harissa-spiced lamb mince patty, balsamic onions, sesame garlic spread, and Egyptian dukkah spiced potato wedges, creating an irresistible combination of flavours and textures.

Chef Chirag Makwana has truly curated a menu that stands out from the rest, showcasing the best of Indian ingredients and flavours. With each burger bursting with freshness and a commitment to sustainability, Toast & Tonic’s Burger Menu is set to tantalise taste buds and create a buzz amongst food enthusiasts.

