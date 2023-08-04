Brunch with best friends at SXVII Radisson Blu MBD Noida

As the world gears up to celebrate the most special bond, the bond of friendship with camaraderie and excitement, Radisson Blu Hotel, Mbd, Noida’s exclusive brunch, is hard to miss. The brunch offers a specially curated list of delectables in a warm and inviting ambiance, peppered with live music to cheer you up. This brunch is designed to bring friends together, allowing them to create wonderful memories and cherish their time together.

To commemorate the day, the team of skilled chefs and service swap their places and establish a bond of togetherness as teammates and friends making the gathering more memorable. The brunch provides a wide array of exquisite dishes, ranging from savoury to sweet, ensuring to tickle your taste buds. Don’t miss this opportunity to savour authentic flavours and create lasting memories with your loved ones. Join us for a day of celebration, connection, and delightful treats!

Venue: SXVIII, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida.

12:30 pm to 4 pm.

August 6, 2023.