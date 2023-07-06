MeisterWurst has a lip-smacking fare to offer

Hungry, kya? How about some thick and juicy and perfectly flavoured chicken meatballs or flavourful cheese sausages?

Indulge in the delightful taste of MeisterWurst’s freshest meats mixed with the purest seasonings and spices. Produced just right in accurate proportions of flavour components — both Indian and European — mixed with flawless meat consistencies, you can enjoy the tastes of Bavaria, Austria, Italy, America, India and a whole lot more. They are perfectly cooked, cured, smoked or simply plain processed.

Also read: Your guide to quick fix Chocolate Recipes

MeisterWurst took flight in Bangalore in 2017 and is the brainchild of Arthur Maurer, a German with a passion for German foods and a love for the Indian people. He wanted to bring the joy of fresh, authentic flavours of Germany to India, and so the challenging journey began. Conceptualised with the aim of bringing the freshest and top quality processed meats and a variety of authentic flavours to the people, MeisterWurst took on the challenges the processed food industry posed and set up a factory, opened retail outlets all over India, developed channels with distributors and wholesalers, and is currently a well-known name in the FMCG Industry – both in India and abroad.

We have handpicked and reviewed some of our favourites from MeisterWurst’s extensive menu. The products make perfect when paired with wholesome meals, or ideal appetizers with chilled beer. So, take your pick.

Chicken Meatball

There is nothing better than good old-fashioned, year-round chicken meatballs… warm and inviting, filled with flavour, texture and a feel-good factor all rolled into these small, bite-sized moist delights. The Chicken Meatballs have old-school flavours yet new-age flair… tasty and healthy. You can have it baked or fried, add to spagetti, pizza, pasta or polenta; or pair with creamy mushroom or spinach sauce, or a buttery potato mash.

Chicken Jalapeno and Cheese Sausage

If you are looking for that extra tangy-heat kick coupled with enough cheese to get your tastebuds drooling, then Meisterwurst has you covered. Their Chicken Jalapeno and Cheese Sausage is the ultimate flavour profile food. They are best additions to a lazy weekend breakfast, or a quick bite, or on-the-go between buns! They are best when lightly pan fried or oven grilled and had with bread rolls, pastas or polenta. The can also be added to salads, pizzas, pies or bakes. Go on, make it an anytime meal!

Chicken Burger Patty

The Chicken Burger Patty has only one single ingredient - ground chicken meat. Just like a hamburger, a Chicken Burger Patty can be topped with a variety of different toppings. The ground chicken is formed into burger patties. Seasoning can be mixed throughout the meat ahead of time or sprinkled on after the patty is formed. Remember to ground up the meat so that it becomes soft and easy to chew.

Chicken Tikka Sausage

As the name suggests, the Chicken Tikka Sausage is a classic with a desi twist and is truly scrumptious. It has been tweaked to give it that extra flavour. Enjoy with your evening drinks. For an extra tang, squeeze some lemon for that zesty flavour. Pair with Indian coriander chutney and an onion salad, and it becomes a complete lip-smacking meal.

Also read: ‘MasterChef Australia 2023’ contestant Adi Nevgi wins judges’ hearts with pani puri

Chicken Smoked Breast

If you think there isn’t much difference between smoking and grilling or baking chicken… think again! Smoking meat, especially chicken, wins the taste-test hands down. Meisterwurst’s Smoked Chicken Breast (skinless) is marvelously succulent, packed with smoky flavour, quick and perfect for every occasion. Whether you want a healthy and simple yet indulgent meal, the Smoked Chicken Breast (skinless) is ideal and pairs with just about anything. Slather with BBQ/Teriyaki/Garlic sauces, served with sides of potato salad, sautéed beans, grilled hearts of Romaine, risotto, herb rice, creamy mash potatoes, tacos, wraps and more.

So, make you pick and get creative with Meisterwurst’s juicy and flavourful offerings!