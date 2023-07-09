Switzerland to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time

Cheese from Switzerland is presented at the fair eat'n Style in Cologne, Germany

Switzerland will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time, according to the head of the country's dairy association.

Also read: Desi twist: Indian chocolatiers making waves in the artisanal sweets-making world

The opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up, Boris Beuret told a Geneva-based newspaper in an interview published Saturday.

Beuret said measures need to be taken to ensure Switzerland — famous worldwide for high-quality cheese varieties such as Gruyère and Emmentaler — can continue to produce for its own population.

Also read: India's beloved Butter Naan bags the second spot in Best Flatbreads in the World list

“If not, then we will end up importing (cheese), which would be absurd economically, socially and ecologically,” he was quoted as saying.