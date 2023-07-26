Try these mouth-watering treats from different parts of India

We bring yous some of the popular dishes from various parts of the country

One of the many pleasures of vacationing in India is the rich culinary tradition with differences in cooking styles from state to state. These go beyond the old-fashioned family recipes. No matter where you go, you can sample local cuisine. India is a diverse nation, both in terms of its people and its culinary offerings. We bring yous some of the popular dishes from various parts of the country.

Kullu Trout- Himachal Pradesh

A significant component of Himachali food is non-vegetarian. Your taste buds will be delighted by this Himachali meal, which is made from trout, a fish that can be found in Kullu. It is pan-fried with a variety of Indian spices and served over hot, steaming rice.

Chaat- Delhi

Delhi is known for its street food and talk, whether it be the Gol-Gappes or the crispy Tikkis, the Dahi-loaded bhallas or the Papdi chat! Give your taste senses a treat with these enticing, spicy foods.

Dal, Baati, Churma- Rajasthan

Without mentioning Dal-Baati-Churma, the cuisine of Rajasthan is insufficient. On your next trip to Rajasthan, try it with the delectable churma, panchmel or panch kutti dal, deep-fried baatis, and lavish amounts of desi ghee.

Kebabs- Lucknow

These mouthwatering kebabs, straight from the Nawabs city, are deserving of a try. Galouti Kebabs and Tangdi Kebabs, to name a couple, are spice-marinated kebabs that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They are served with spicy dipping sauces or mint chutney. On your subsequent journey to Lucknow, don't forget to try them.

Litti Chokha- Bihar

Litti, or the tandoor-baked Sattu balls, is a traditional Bihari dish that is typically served with curd and Aloo & Baigan bharta. Although it resembles Rajasthani dal-batti, it is utterly distinct in flavour and preparation. If you're on the Bihar streets, it's worth a shot.

Ghugni Chaat- West Bengal

The ideal evening snack is this Bengali street cuisine, which is made of cooked yellow dried peas or white peas, packed with tomatoes, peas, onions, and green chillies and seasoned with lemon juice. You're powerless to reject it!

Kutchi Dabeli- Gujarat

The Gujarati equivalent of vada pav is called Kutchi Dabeli or Dabeli. This Gujarati delicacy is a full-flavoured savoury treat. The buns are fried to a perfect crunch in melted butter and filled with potato cutlets. They are also decorated with fried peanuts, pomegranate seeds, sev, and hot, tangy sauces.

Poha Jalebi- Indore

Indore is proudest of its morning breakfast and is known for its range of conversations and blend of flavours. Poha, or flattened rice, is a delicious snack that is typically enjoyed with hot, crispy jalebis and tea. Poha is just flattened rice that has been sautéed with onions, chillies, salt, turmeric, and a dash of lime juice. On your subsequent trip to Indore, be sure to give it a try!

Bebinca- Goa

Bebinca is Goa's favourite sweet food, and once you try it, you'll love it too. The multiple, thin layers of cake make up the delectable-looking dessert. These layers are composed of flour, coconut milk, sugar, and egg yolk. When visiting Goa, you must sample this Indo-Portuguese dessert. Additionally, it's one among the best snacks in India that anyone with a sweet craving must try when there.

Pooran Poli- Maharashtra

A popular Marathi dish called Pooran Poli is cooked with jaggery and Bengal gramme flour. In essence, it is a sweet flatbread. Therefore, if you enjoy sweet things, you'll appreciate these sweet Indian munchies. It is very nutrient-dense. You need not be concerned about the abundance of calories.