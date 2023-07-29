Nourish You introduces a Super Muesli Breakfast Range to start your day off right

In a bid to offer nutritious and wholesome millet-based products, Nourish You has diversified its range with new-age offerings that are rich in taste and loaded with superfoods. Adding to its list of innovations, Nourish You now introduces breakfast in a new avatar with its latest range of Super Muesli. Nourish You’s Super Muesli is made with 95% superfoods, Gluten Free and 100% Vegan and is available in three flavours including ‘No Added Sugar’, ‘Fruit and Nut’ and ‘Belgium Dark Chocolate’. All three variants are a powerhouse of essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making it a perfect breakfast option. A first of its kind in its category, Nourish You’s Super Muesli also contains 14 grams of plant-based protein per serving and is free from palm oil and preservatives.

The No Added Sugar Super Muesli is a nutritional powerhouse that combines the goodness of six wholesome super grains, including rolled oats, millet flakes (jowar, bajra, ragi), brown rice flakes and extruded quinoa flakes, along with super seeds. The Fruit & Nut variant boasts of a high percentage of fruits with a carefully crafted blend of six wholesome super grains, including rolled oats, millet flakes (jowar, bajra, ragi), brown rice flakes and extruded quinoa flakes, along with super nuts and seeds. The Belgium Dark Chocolate Super Muesli variant is an indulgence of dark chocolate with a carefully crafted blend of six wholesome super grains, including rolled oats, millet flakes (jowar, bajra, ragi), brown rice flakes and extruded quinoa flakes, along with fruits, nuts, and seeds. The Fruit & Nut and Belgium Dark Chocolate are free from refined sugars and are sweetened with liquid jaggery.

Speaking on the launch of Super Muesli, Krishna Reddy, Co-founder at Nourish You said, “With the launch of Super Muesli, we aim to give a new meaning to the concept of a healthy breakfast. This muesli came to life from a mission to create one of the cleanest, most nutritious muesli in the market. We have focussed on taste and nutrition, ensuring that consumers have the best of both. All three variants have their own uniqueness and will surely catch on to a consumers’ palette, becoming an immediate favourite breakfast option. We will continue to focus on developing products that go on to define categories while solving real problems.”

To support the launch of Super Muesli, Nourish You has rolled out a thought-provoking campaign ‘What's Missing?’ empowering consumers to make informed choices for a healthier lifestyle. The campaign encourages them to embrace the goodness of superfoods and plant-based proteins with health and transparency being at the forefront.

Divya Gursahani, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Nourish You, said, “Our campaign ‘What’s Missing?’ urges consumers to re-look at their food choices, starting with their first meal of the day. It urges them to explore healthier options with a focus on our newly introduced Super Museli breakfast range, a testament to our unwavering commitment towards nutrition, transparency, and taste.”

Nourish You’s Super Muesli is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed with Nourish You’s plant-based Millet Mlk, yogurt or can be consumed directly from the pack.

Available on e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.