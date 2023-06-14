Exclusive Father’s Day packages from Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai

Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai has introduced their exclusive Father’s Day personnalised packages. This year, the hotel invites guests to curate their own package, tailoring it to suit their dad’s unique personality and preferences. Whether you have a ‘Fitness Dad, a ‘Foodie Dad’, ‘Stressed Dad’, or any other type, Radisson Blu has the perfect offer for you.

For the ‘Stressed Dad’ in need of relaxation and pampering, the hotel provides a tranquil escape with luxurious accommodations, soothing spa treatments, and a serene atmosphere. Additionally, guests can choose from a variety of other package options such as ‘Adventure Dad’, ‘Movie Buff Dad’, and more, ensuring a customised experience for every father.





The hotel, located close to Chennai International Airport, offers an unmatched experience of comfort and sophistication. With its world-class amenities, exceptional service, and convenient location, it is the ideal choice for business and leisure travelers alike. Their Father’s Day special personnalised packages are an added bonus.

The ‘Curate Your Own Package’ concept allows guests to select from a range of options tailored to their father’s interests. For the ‘Fitness Dad’, the hotel offers access to the state-of-the-art fitness facilities, rejuvenating spa treatments, and nutritious dining options. ‘Foodie Dads’ can indulge in a culinary adventure with a special menu crafted by the hotel’s renowned chefs, featuring delectable dishes and exquisite flavors.

Subhashish Gupta, Sr. General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai, says, “At Radisson Blu GRT Chennai, we believe in creating personalized experiences that resonate with our guests. With our ‘Curate Your Own Package’ concept, we are thrilled to offer a truly unique and tailored experience for fathers. This Father’s Day, let us help you surprise your dad with a celebration that perfectly suits his personality and interests.”

