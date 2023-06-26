Wakao Foods exports India’s biggest plant-based meat consignment to the USA

Wakao Foods, a Goa-based start-up, which offers sustainable plant-based products, including ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat options, has sent its largest-ever shipment of jackfruit products, weighing 13 tonnes, to the US. This is the first of two containers being sent to the USA. The flag-off ceremony took place on June 22 at Kochi Port, Kerala, in the presence of Rajesh Agrawal IAS, Chairman of APEDA, and other dignitaries. It marks the beginning of Wakao Foods’ export journey to the United States.

Their flagship product is jackfruit meat, catering to the growing vegan trend. The shipment includes an array of mouthwatering products meticulously crafted by Wakao Foods. Consumers in the United States can now savour the authentic flavors of Raw jack, BBQ jack, Indian gravy, Continental jack burger patties, Jack supreme burger patties, American herbs sausages, Hot & spicy sausages, and Teriyaki jack. Each product is a testament to Wakao Foods’ commitment to excellence, ensuring that customers enjoy the highest quality and most delightful plant-based offerings.

Plant-based meat

Chairman of APEDA, Rajesh Agrawal IAS, said, “India’s growing market for plant-based meat alternatives presents an opportunity to leverage the country’s crop biodiversity. Companies like Wakao Foods are elevating crops like jackfruit to create sustainable alternatives. This benefits farmers and addresses protein-related malnutrition while diversifying the protein supply and increasing incomes for jackfruit growers.”

Wakao Foods has worked diligently for the last eight months to decode the taste and palate of the US market and develop specifically suitable products.

“We are extremely excited to expand our reach to the United States with India’s biggest plant-based food consignment and look at exploring the dynamic food scene in the USA,” said Sairaj Dhond, Founder and CEO of Wakao Foods.

V K Vidyarthi, General Manager of APEDA, said, “Indigenous crops have great potential to transform India’s agriculture, benefiting farmers, reducing waste, and supporting climate goals. We urge companies to adopt these crops for exports, farmer opportunities, and sustainability.”

Wakao Foods’ expansion into the United States market aligns with the growing demand for plant-based and flavorful food options. With its expertise in creating delectable plant-based products, the brand is poised to cater to the discerning palates of food enthusiasts in New York and beyond.