Chef Tarun Shetty on the changing food scene in India
The chef speaks about his style of cooking, signature dish, and his favourite recipe with us. Excerpts:
Corporate chef Tarun Shetty has an impressive culinary portfolio ranging from the very popular Masala Bay at Taj Land’s End to Carnival Cruise Liners & F Bar in Delhi. A sous chef mentored by none other than Michelin Star Chef Vineet Bhatia, Tarun went on to assist him on the television show as well.
The Mumbai born chef has curated some very enticing dishes for some prominent restaurants in Mumbai like Smaaash, Bazinga, and Mighty Small. He speaks about his style of cooking, signature dish, and even share his favourite recipe with us. Excerpts:
How do you describe your style of cooking?
I’m very old shcool. I like old style of cooking, i.e., wood fire, tandoor, big hot plate, grills using typical Indian marination and masalas.
Which is your signature dish?
Amritsari chole
Is there a secret ingredient that you love to cook with?
Roasted and crushed black pepper. I love to put it in meat while grilling.
What is Chef Tarun’s favourite meal?
Fish curry and fish fry with brown rice.
Do you have a guilty food pleasure?
Yes. Street food (rolls, hot dogs, tacos, burgers).
Do you see the food scene changing in India?
Along with other changes that we see around us, our food habits are also changing accordingly. People are visiting restaurants more often than earlier. They want to try trending foods, and eat at Instagrammable places. Don’t know if people still love the good old chicken tikka masala or dal makhani.
Tell us a little bit about the television show Twist of Tastes?
It was a great experience working with Chef Vineet Bhatia. I got to know how television industry works. Got to learn a lot of modern recipes in Indian cooking.
What are your future plans?
Open a food truck wherever possible.
Any message for amateur cooks?
Respect your seniors and learn basic food recipes (mother sauces and Indian gravies) as much as possible.
Chelf's easy recipe
Tortilla falafel wrap
Ingredients
Soaked Chickpeas - 100 gm
Onion - 20 gm
Parsley - 10 gm
Cilantro - 5 gm
Garlic - 5 gm
Roasted cumin - 5 gm
Salt - 5 gm
Flour (for dusting) - 20 gm
Corn tortilla sheet - 1 no
Mayonnaise - 35gm
Makhani gravy - 20 gm
Arugula lettuce - 20 gm
Pickled onions (red chilli powder, salt, chat masala and lime juice) - 20 gm
Instructions:
- (One day in advance) Place the dried chickpeas and baking soda in a large bowl filled with water to cover the chickpeas by at least 2 inches. Soak overnight for 18 hours (longer if the chickpeas are still too hard). When ready, drain the chickpeas completely and pat them dry.
- Add the chickpeas, herbs, onions, garlic and spices to the large bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade. Run the food processor 40 seconds at a time until all is well combined, forming a falafel mixture.
- Make small oval balls out of the mixture and fry in medium heat until you get the required colour
- Take the tortilla wrap, spread the mayonnaise around whole sheet along with makhani gravy, put a bed of hand broken romaine lettuce and pickled onion.
- Take the fried falafel, smash it a little bit and place on the wrap. Now, tightly roll the wrap. Sear it slightly on the pan with some olive oil.
- Serve it cut into 2 along with some fried homemade peri-peri sweet potato chips.