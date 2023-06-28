Chef Tarun Shetty on the changing food scene in India

Corporate chef Tarun Shetty has an impressive culinary portfolio ranging from the very popular Masala Bay at Taj Land’s End to Carnival Cruise Liners & F Bar in Delhi. A sous chef mentored by none other than Michelin Star Chef Vineet Bhatia, Tarun went on to assist him on the television show as well.

The Mumbai born chef has curated some very enticing dishes for some prominent restaurants in Mumbai like Smaaash, Bazinga, and Mighty Small. He speaks about his style of cooking, signature dish, and even share his favourite recipe with us. Excerpts:

How do you describe your style of cooking?

I’m very old shcool. I like old style of cooking, i.e., wood fire, tandoor, big hot plate, grills using typical Indian marination and masalas.

Which is your signature dish?

Amritsari chole

Is there a secret ingredient that you love to cook with?

Roasted and crushed black pepper. I love to put it in meat while grilling.

What is Chef Tarun’s favourite meal?

Fish curry and fish fry with brown rice.

Do you have a guilty food pleasure?

Yes. Street food (rolls, hot dogs, tacos, burgers).

Do you see the food scene changing in India?

Along with other changes that we see around us, our food habits are also changing accordingly. People are visiting restaurants more often than earlier. They want to try trending foods, and eat at Instagrammable places. Don’t know if people still love the good old chicken tikka masala or dal makhani.

Tell us a little bit about the television show Twist of Tastes?

It was a great experience working with Chef Vineet Bhatia. I got to know how television industry works. Got to learn a lot of modern recipes in Indian cooking.

What are your future plans?

Open a food truck wherever possible.

Any message for amateur cooks?

Respect your seniors and learn basic food recipes (mother sauces and Indian gravies) as much as possible.

Chelf's easy recipe

Tortilla falafel wrap

Ingredients

Soaked Chickpeas - 100 gm

Onion - 20 gm

Parsley - 10 gm

Cilantro - 5 gm

Garlic - 5 gm

Roasted cumin - 5 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Flour (for dusting) - 20 gm

Corn tortilla sheet - 1 no

Mayonnaise - 35gm

Makhani gravy - 20 gm

Arugula lettuce - 20 gm

Pickled onions (red chilli powder, salt, chat masala and lime juice) - 20 gm

Instructions: