Here is what lies ahead for organic farming

Organic farming has been a part of Indian agriculture practice for many years. However, the process witnessed disruption with the intervention of chemical fertilisers as a shortcut to maximise yields. The use of chemical fertilisers increased rapidly while the quality of food and soil reduced significantly.

Also read: National Energy Conservation Day 2021: Cochin Airport’s agri-voltaic farming up to 20 acres

With the world population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, it is becoming increasingly clear that traditional farming practices are not sustainable in the long term. And this led to the re-evaluation of agriculture practices. The increasing awareness of chemically infused food resulting in toxic health triggered the interest in organic farming with greater reason.

In organic farming, natural inputs are employed in place of synthetic fertilisers to get results. Compost, manure and organically grown cover crops make up the natural inputs. A more environmentally and socially responsible method of producing food is provided by organic farming, which may help to address some of the problems the world is currently facing. However, the topic of the future of organic farming frequently arises. What developments and trends can be used to support and advance sustainable agriculture? Let's unravel some of the answers to these queries to better understand the technologies and trends that will help to advance sustainable agricultural methods.

Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture: Agriculture and the Internet of Things (IoT): Technological developments have changed how the agriculture industry operates. Agriculture is operating with incredible ease now that technology like IoT has arrived and is profitably reshaping the results. The Internet of Things is functioning as an alternative to these conventional agricultural processes, where a significant level of rigorous labour, time, and effort is still necessary. That makes it possible to monitor the crops without a lot of fuss. IoT devices may collect data and deliver accurate information on crops in real-time through mobile applications or any other platform because they are equipped with sensors.

Robotic Harvesting: The challenge of a labour shortage and the desire to promote organic farming can be handled by utilising robot technology to develop solutions for harvesting and navigation in crop fields. It can help aid farmers in harvesting, planting, seeding, spraying, and weeding. A growing trend among farmers is the use of agricultural robotics to automate repetitive chores in agriculture. Robotics in agriculture is fostering long-term solutions for farmers and enabling them to spend their time concentrating on productivity rather than tedious duties.

Disease Detection via AI: Without question, artificial intelligence is dictating all industries, including agriculture. To transform agriculture into sustainable agriculture, AI is playing a crucial role in improving agricultural standards and processes. Artificial intelligence has made it feasible to identify crop illnesses using a mobile application. Several startups are creating these AI-enabled farming tools that can alert and update farmers about current diseases and newly emerging pests in the crops. This helps farmers protect their crops from serious damage without having to rely on artificial pesticides and insecticides.

Precision Agriculture: Precision agriculture is a cutting-edge kind of farming that emphasises employing technology and data-driven strategies to maximise crop productivity and minimise waste. Many farmers are becoming more interested in organic farming, which emphasises the use of natural ways to raise crops without synthetic inputs. By assisting in the monitoring and management of soil health, the early detection of pests and diseases, and the customization of nutrient inputs to each crop's unique requirements, precision agriculture can play a significant role in organic farming. Farmers may improve their productivity and sustainability while preserving the quality of their harvests by fusing the ideals of precision agriculture with those of organic farming.

Also read: Robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced agriculture are changing the way we produce food!

Regenerative Farming method: The goal of regenerative farming is to produce high-quality crops while enhancing soil health and biodiversity. This approach, which relies on natural processes and emphasises the significance of maintaining a healthy environment, is compatible with both organic farming and sustainable agriculture. The main goal of regenerative farming is to improve soil health through techniques including cover crops, crop rotation, and minimal tillage. This contributes to improving the soil's capacity to hold onto nutrients and water, which results in more resilient crops. Regenerative farming also promotes the use of organic fertilisers and pest control methods, which lessen the impact of farming on the environment. Farmers may increase their production and soil health by implementing regenerative farming techniques, and they can also help build a more resilient and sustainable food system.