Edge for veg:  Truly Herbivore in Chennai serves up a spectrum of flavour 

Nestled in Ashok Nagar, Truly Herbivore, gives you the impression that you are in a wooden cabin, somewhere out in the wild, away from the bustle of the city, far from the chaos and the noise. The 100-seater restaurant which opened its doors earlier this month, is already gaining traction and customers.

Talking about the idea behind the venture, a spokesperson for the restaurant said, “We believe that vegetarian food is delicious, healthy, wholesome and appealing to many of us in the South.”

As we went inside, the first thing that caught our attention was the interiors which used polished wood extensively. The sides were adorned with French windows inviting you to relax and dig into delicious food. And as for the food, we were not disappointed.

Peri peri good

We started our gastronomic journey with three appetisers, consisting of Peri Peri Crispy Corn, Guntur Chilli mushroom and Malai Broccoli, all of which passed the taste test, the corn being the standout dish. The crispy corn was stir-fried with garlic, spring onions, chillies and coriander, enriching it with an umami flavour. Upping the spice ante was the mushroom, full of flavours of curry leaves and mustard seeds along with the spicy Guntur chilli, of course. On a milder note, we had Malai Broccoli which had a thick creamy and cheesy coating but a dash of seasoning might have helped.

Now, coming to the main course, we tried a mix of Indian and Italian dishes. We started with Aloo Kulcha paired with Palak Paneer, which is one of the most popular dishes at the restaurant. The kulcha was soft in texture and well complemented by the mildly spicy potato mixture, something that reminded us of very Delhi-style food. The paneer was flavourful and had a garlicky kick. Following this, we tasted the Mixed Sauce Pasta which had a very cheesy sauce and light tomato flavour. Then came the Americano pizza, thin-crusted, with a generous topping of bell peppers, corn and of course mozzarella.

Cashew later

For dessert, we went for an old-fashioned Brownie sizzler. It was served on a base of fried cashew nuts and topped with a scoop of chocolate ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. The brownie was dense and decadent, with those cashew nuts offering up some texture. Extra brownie points for that crunch!

So, next time you are looking for a place in the city which serves good vegetarian food along with a cosy atmosphere, do visit Truly Herbivore, and you will not be disappointed.

Serves Jain food. Open 24 hours. Meal for two at `1,000.

