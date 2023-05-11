Kolkata’s Dosa Coffee expands into North India with its new outlet in Noida

Dosa Coffee, a popular destination for experiencing the diverse and delicious flavours of South Indian cuisine, has announced its expansion plans into North India. The first outlet of Dosa Coffee in North India will be opened in Noida-18, located in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for the restaurant, as it aims to introduce the authentic taste of South Indian food to customers in the northern part of the country.

Dosa Coffee is known for its wide range of delicious dosas – a type of savoury crepe made from rice and lentil batter that is a staple of South Indian cuisine. The restaurant also serves a variety of other popular South Indian dishes, such as idlis (steamed rice cakes), vadas (savoury doughnuts), and uttapams (thick pancakes made from rice and lentil batter). With its focus on quality ingredients and authentic recipes, Dosa Coffee has gained a loyal following among food lovers across the country.

The restaurant hopes to attract a new customer base in Noida-18 and surrounding areas who are looking for high-quality, authentic South Indian food. By bringing its signature dishes to a new audience.

