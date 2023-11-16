This festive season, let the Yauatcha x LoveChild by Masaba collaboration, be the gift you choose!

The first thing that crosses your mind when you meet chef Romain Cornu is that he’s as excited about his creations, even today, as he would have been on the day he decided to be a pastry chef. And we’re so happy he did, because year-after-year, he brings us brilliant Diwali hampers with dessert and sweetmeat concepts so unique and beautiful, we feel like sinners just imagining the idea of eating it. This year too, the chef has created a wonderful gift hamper for the Yauatcha x LoveChild by Masaba collaboration and we were invited for a preview of the treats in store. Yes, we know, you must be wondering why we’re writing about a Diwali hamper after the festival has passed, but this year, Yauatcha has decided to keep the hamper available till Christmas — it is after all, the season to be jolly!

We landed up on a sunny afternoon for the preview and were immediately presented with the new collection of perfume desserts and lipstick-inspired macarons that looked far too good to eat. The range includes a set of petit gateaux (a fragrance collection inspired by the best-selling perfumes from LoveChild by Masaba), macarons (as bullet lipsticks also inspired by fragrances from the same collection) and a chocolate/bonbons collection (as liquid lipsticks). The hamper also includes edible perfume paired with each of the gateaux that you can spritz onto your dessert to enhance the experience.

Yauatcha x LoveChild by Masaba

“Together, we have curated a collection of desserts designed to elevate your festive celebrations and create unforgettable memories. Our team has poured their hearts and creativity into crafting a stunning array of desserts that pay homage to the rich traditions of Diwali while also introducing a modern twist. From reimagined classic favourites to innovative creations that push the boundaries of culinary artistry, this collection is a harmonious blend of flavours, colours and textures that resonate with the essence of this joyous occasion,” explains chef Romain Cornu.

Meticulously curated to match the scents of LoveChild by Masaba’s perfume line with delicious scents like orange, jasmine and lavender; our favourite after a long tasting was the The Petal Block gateau. This unique dessert that takes inspiration from LoveChild by Masaba’s Power Petal and is a vanilla infusion, comprising an almond sable base, filled with pear compote and pear mousse that is layered with a red chocolate dip and topped with a golden floral motif. Also look forward to interesting flavours like Kokum Panna, Meetha Jaljeera and Kapi Martini among the edible liquid lipsticks.

Price on request. Available on pre-order. At 1 MG – Lido Mall.

