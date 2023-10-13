Recipe: Seven ingredients to whip up the perfect guacamole!

Savoury tacos to sweet churros, gourmands can look forward to a marathon of Mexican flavours at Taj Coromandel this Sunday. Executive chef Sujan Mukherjee tells us that brunch at Anise this weekend promises flavours with a modern twist as the menu pays a delightful tribute to Mexico’s vibrant culinary heritage. You can also build-your-own taco station with an array of toppings and salsas. And for those seeking a refreshing drink, there is a dedicated margarita bar with a selection of creative margarita flavours. For those looking to create a Mexican feast at home, chef Sujan breaks down the recipe for a fresh and easy guacamole.

Chef Sujan Mukherjee

Classic guacamole

Ingredients:

½ a small red onion

1-2 fresh red chillies

3 ripe avocados

1 bunch of fresh coriander

6 ripe cherry tomatoes

2 limes

Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Peel the onion and deseed 1 chilli, then roughly chop it all on a large board.

2. De-stone the avocados and scoop the flesh onto the board.

3. Start chopping it all together until fine and well combined.

4. Pick over most of the coriander leaves, roughly chop and add the tomatoes, then continue chopping it all together.

5. Add the juice from 1 lime and 1 tablespoon of oil, then season to taste with sea salt, black pepper and more lime juice, if needed.

6. Deseed, finely chop and scatter over the remaining chilli if you like more of a kick. Pick over the reserved coriander leaves, then serve.

Enjoy an elaborate Mexican brunch at Anise, Taj Coromandel on October 15. 12.30 pm to 3 pm.