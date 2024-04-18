Savour light and delicious mango based treats all summer at this café

Weekends call for brunches, so when we found out about Four Ounces Café’s new summer menu featuring a host of mango based treats, we had to check it out.
We entered the minimal, Scandinavian-inspired space on a calm afternoon and took a spot by the window wall that let in ample natural light which uplifted the space instantly. We also noticed an adorable life sized teddy bear, ideal to keep one company when dining alone. We started our brunch with the Mango Rocket Leaves Feta Salad, featuring sweet ripe mango cubes with the rocket leaves adding a hint of tartness. The feta crumble made us reach out for more, making the salad wholesome.
The Summer Citrus Salad was delightfully fresh, with slices of orange, beetroot and blueberries served on a bed of lettuce. For those who find salads boring or bland, we’d recommend the dish for the variety in flavours.
We then tried a crowd favourite at the café, the Avakai Hummus with Crispy Scandinavian Rosettes. While Hummus is an addictive dip to begin with, the addition of spicy avakai made it even more irresistible. Served alongside savoury rosettes, the dish made for an interesting chip-anddip combo. The Chicken Peri Peri Sliders were enjoyable, with the in-house baked Brioche taking the prize for its supremely soft texture. We moved on to try the Thick Mango Smoothie Bowl with coconut Flakes next. Served in a coconut shell, the chilled smoothie was all we needed on the hot day. Mildly sweetened with honey and topped with Chia seeds, the smoothie packed in summer goodness in a bowl.
“We have featured mangoes in different recipes and flavour profiles without limiting them to just sickeningly sweet desserts, making our dishes nourishing and enjoyable,” says Nikhila Reddy, founder of the café. We ended our relaxed brunch with a decadent portion of the Mango Shortcake, layered with cream and bits of ripe mango.
Rs 800 for two.
At Gachibowli.