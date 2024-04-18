Savour light and delicious mango based treats all summer at this café

Weekends call for brunches, so when we found out about Four Ounces Café’s new summer menu featuring a host of mango based treats, we had to check it out.

We entered the minimal, Scandinavian-inspired space on a calm afternoon and took a spot by the window wall that let in ample natural light which uplifted the space instantly. We also noticed an adorable life sized teddy bear, ideal to keep one company when dining alone. We started our brunch with the Mango Rocket Leaves Feta Salad, featuring sweet ripe mango cubes with the rocket leaves adding a hint of tartness. The feta crumble made us reach out for more, making the salad wholesome.

The Summer Citrus Salad was delightfully fresh, with slices of orange, beetroot and blueberries served on a bed of lettuce. For those who find salads boring or bland, we’d recommend the dish for the variety in flavours.