Sit back and relax with scrumptious eats at this cosy new café

Hyderabad's food scene has been mushrooming by the minute, with each new eatery promising to be bigger and fancier than the next. While we love exploring the trendy watering holes, we were pleasantly surprised to discover a cosy haven in the heart of Banjara Hills that retained the charm of a good old café, encouraging us to catch a break.
Done up in bright turquoise and white accents, The Little Patio welcomed us with its beautiful minimal interiors. Colonial inspired flooring, arch window accents, pretty Montsera wall murals and books completed the vibe at the picturesque 30-seater café.
Taking a seat by one of many plants that added life to the space, we perused through the menu that had a selection of eats ranging from breakfast specials, small plates and multi cuisine mains. We noticed that the café offered an Indian take on favourite finger foods and got started with a portion of the desi nachos. Served alongside salsa, the nachos were a welcome step away from traditional corn chips, featuring in-house made chips that were light, generously sprinkled with a spice mix that added a flavoursome kick.
Next came the desi chicken wings fried and garnished with a garlic tempering. The addition of finely chopped spring onions brought in a hint of freshness and crunch to every bite. A glass of chilled kokum mojito arrived soon, with the dash of kokum adding a twist of familiar tartness, reimagining the classic drink.
A portion of the fish and chips arrived soon after, made with Vietnamese basa fried in soda batter. Served alongside tartar sauce, the dish was subtly flavoured, with the fried batter adding in a satisfying crunch. “We have designed our menu to highlight classic dishes, presented with few improvisations using our in-house spice mixes and ingredients,” says Karthik Pasham, co-founder of the space.
We soon moved onto mains and got started with the Bocconcini margherita pizza. The seemingly simple pizza was flavourful, with the creamy cheese balancing out tanginess from the marinara sauce. The base won brownie points for its soft yet crispy texture.
We then tried the spicy ramen with coconut stew served with mushrooms and broccoli. The luscious broth had a spicy kick while retaining the silkiness of a coconut milk based preparation. We especially enjoyed the veggies that were were bursting with flavours. If there’s one dish we’d recommend from the eatery, it would be the honey toast. Served with perfectly crisped Brioche bread, topped with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of honey to finish it off, the dessert impressed effortlessly.
Rs 1,200 for two.
At Banjara Hills