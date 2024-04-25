Sit back and relax with scrumptious eats at this cosy new café

Hyderabad's food scene has been mushrooming by the minute, with each new eatery promising to be bigger and fancier than the next. While we love exploring the trendy watering holes, we were pleasantly surprised to discover a cosy haven in the heart of Banjara Hills that retained the charm of a good old café, encouraging us to catch a break.

Done up in bright turquoise and white accents, The Little Patio welcomed us with its beautiful minimal interiors. Colonial inspired flooring, arch window accents, pretty Montsera wall murals and books completed the vibe at the picturesque 30-seater café.

Taking a seat by one of many plants that added life to the space, we perused through the menu that had a selection of eats ranging from breakfast specials, small plates and multi cuisine mains. We noticed that the café offered an Indian take on favourite finger foods and got started with a portion of the desi nachos. Served alongside salsa, the nachos were a welcome step away from traditional corn chips, featuring in-house made chips that were light, generously sprinkled with a spice mix that added a flavoursome kick.