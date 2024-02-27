Six places to enjoy scrumptious strawberry delicacies in Mumbai

Valentine's Day has passed, but the spirit of love lives on. These beloved heart-shaped treats are a popular symbol of affection and are sure to delight your taste buds when paired with any other food. On National Strawberry Day, let's honor love and sweetness with these delightful strawberry-based dishes from various restaurants.
Indulge in the luscious, ripe hearts of love, known as strawberries, with the Blue Bop Cafe's specially made gluten-free strawberry trifle and strawberry cream tart. These treats feature double cream, strawberry glaze, and fresh strawberries, making them perfect for a romantic outing or a relaxing solo indulgence. You'll surely be craving more after savoring these delightful desserts.
Price: 460 /-
Enjoy a delightful feast of flavors with the delectable dessert Tastes like strawberries from Cray Craft. This trifle is infused with the soothing essence of winter and is brimming with the lusciousness of ripe strawberries, creamy vanilla, and rich custard. Each spoonful is a tribute to the finest seasonal ingredients, offering a blissful escape to a realm of pure contentment and happiness. A medley of strawberries, vanilla, and custard, this trifle embodies the tranquility of winter and the delight of seasonal bounty.
Price: 530/-
Dive in to a medley of tastes with the White Chocolate Entremet from Baliboo. This delectable treat features layers of vanilla sponge cake that form a delightful base for a delightful mix of sweet strawberry gel and juicy fresh strawberries. Enclosed within is a smooth white chocolate mousse, complemented by the vibrant zest of Amalfi lemon. Every mouthful offers a harmonious fusion of sweetness and tang, delivering a luxurious and invigorating dessert experience. Ideal for those with refined tastes and a desire for something truly exceptional.
Price: 550/-
Enjoy the delight of the season with Stand By Coffee's newly made Strawberry Smoothie, made with Greek yogurt, strawberry puree, milk, ice, and fresh strawberries. If you desire a flawless combination of smoothie and strawberries, look no further - this delightful strawberry smoothie will captivate your palate and transport you on a delightful adventure to Wonderland.
Price: 320/-
If you're seeking a nutritious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, consider enjoying the Strawberry & Mulberry Smoothie Bowl from The Pantry. This thicker smoothie is rich in fiber and protein, making it an excellent choice for breakfast or a lighter, healthy meal. Complement your meal with a delicious Keto Strawberry Cheesecake made with an almond flour base and served with strawberry compote. This dessert was created to be sugar-free, low in carbs and calories, while being high in good fats and nutrition - making it the perfect healthy treat!
Price: 295/-
Try out Cafe Noir's Healthy Strawberry Smoothie along with a lot of other mouth-watering offering like Strawberry Lettuce Mesclun Salad, Fruity Greek Salad, Tabouleh Salad, and Nicoise Salad. You can wash down the burst of flavours with juices like Citrus Revitalizer, Tropical Pineapple Passion, Beetroot Beauty Elixir and Watermelon Mint Quencher.
Price: 325/-