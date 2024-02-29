Latte love and beyond at Tiger Lily

The Tiramisu Coffee was an emotion that seamlessly bridged the world of desserts and coffee. With each sip, you’re transported to an Italian café, savouring coffeesoaked ladyfingers and a whisper of cocoa powder. This beverage struck a balance between the tiramisu’s inherent sweetness and the coffee’s robust character, a perfect choice for those who enjoy extravagance with their caffeine kick. Tiger Lily’s Cinnamon Coffee became a comforting companion. The infusion of cinnamon added a layer of spicy war mth while also enhancing the coffee’s complexity. Its subtle sweetness and earthy warmth made it a standout, redefining the classic cup. The Strawberry Latte was a pleasant surprise, merging the creamy richness of espresso with bright strawberries.

The synerg y of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup created a comforting aroma that enveloped us from the first sip. The Vanilla Latte showed the power of simplicity, executed with precision, making it a go-to option for anyone seeking solace in a cup. The Cookie Frappe was a playful offering that catered to the child in all of us. Conforming the crunch of cookies with the smoothness of ice cream and espresso, the frozen treat was an ideal choice for those scorching days when you crave a sweet escape, proving that cof fee can indeed be fun and refreshing. For those who revel in the sweeter side of life, the Rich Caramel Frappe is a dream come true.

The boldness of espresso melds with the creamy opulence of caramel, creating a wholesome beverage. The caramel drizzle added an extra layer of decadence, making each sip a luxurious affair. Paired with its exemplary cuisine, such as the Hummus, we sought comfort and a touch of whimsy — this menu became a newfound favourite.

`500 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita