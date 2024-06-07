This hotel in Chennai is popularising the concept of street food from across the Southern parts of the country

In the opinion of many, if there is something that is as comforting as home food, it is street food. Thought by many to be junk food or fast food, our own Indian street food sees a huge interplay of spices and key ingredients, some things that are not seen anywhere else in the world. When Kari Theory, a modern gastro pub brainchild of Vikram Cotah was started at the Radisson Blu to reflect on streetfoodss of the South, its mantle was handed to Chef Kishore, the Executive Chef there. He and his team traversed the Southern parts of the country to come up with this marvel of a menu that celebrates taste across the states.

There is a lovely wine pairing and cocktail menu here, because this is basically a gastro-pub, but more on that later. One more thing that we must mention here is that for art lovers, Padma Shree Thota Tharani’s hand painted artwork is visible on the walls and the ceiling, giving a sense of aesthetic grandeur to the place. We started with the Nandu omelette, basically an omelette with crab inside – the result was an eggy tasting crab, that was quite pleasing to the palate and something that can be easily had for breakfast. The bite sized pieces meant it would go well with the tipple of your choice. We also tried the Kozhi Milagu – spices tempered with pepper and coated to bite sized chicken – the interplay of the spices with the tanginess of pepper made this dish standout in terms of taste. The vedai Kozhi 65 was basically chicken 65, with the garam masala contrasting well with the coriander powder.