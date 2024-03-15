Start your day right with a hearty breakfast, indulging in Mexican Omelette, French Toast and more

Having a great breakfast spot on weekends or whenever you are free is pure bliss. There’s nothing quite like starting the day with a wholesome meal — it kickstarts your metabolism and leaves you feeling satisfied and prepared for the day ahead. To satisfy your breakfast cravings, check out Wild Goat Cafe, now offering a new breakfast menu, available only on weekends. The lush greenery enveloping the place creates a refreshing atmosphere, bringing you close to nature. Surrounded by verdant trees and a soothing ambience, it sets the perfect stage for a delightful meal. We visited the café to try out their breakfast menu.

We indulged in Waffles, a beloved breakfast classic. The heavenly treat was adorned with juicy chunks of strawberries, succulent blueberries, and a dollop of cream. A generous drizzle of maple syrup crowned the ensemble, enticing us to dive straight into waffles. Next, we picked a sumptuous Mexican Omelette, and were delighted by its exquisite taste. Highly recommended for anyone planning to visit this café. The dish is prepared from eggs and generously stuffed with an array of Mexican ingredients from black beans to zesty jalapenos, vibrant peppers, sweet corn, tomatoes, and melting cheese. Topped with a combination of salsa, chipotle sauce, and crema, this omelette is elevated to new heights, enhancing its overall flavour profile.