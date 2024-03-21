We sampled this summer selection that honoured the season

Cafe Marka has always stood out for those in pursuit of inventive dishes. With the unveiling of its new summer menu, the café once again reaffirms its culinary excellence while reserving a table of dishes that encapsulate the season. The bill of fare is all in for freshness, spice, and all the delectable contrasts that define the warmer months. Chefs seem to have been inspired by the sunniest days of summer, resulting in a menu that is as refreshing as it is exhilarating.

Starting the meal with Cucumber Cumin Chilli Gazpacho, we loved how the traditional cold soup was reimagined with cucumber’s coolness, cumin’s earthiness, and a hint of chilli’s warmth. Contrary to conventional beginnings, we started with a light but cold soup, one that paid off, setting the tone for the culinary journey ahead. Next, the Chicken Salad and Turmeric Soup married the heartiness of chicken salad with the soothing fervency of turmeric soup. The soup, golden and fragrant, laid a turmeric-infused foundation that elevated the simple chicken salad into something deeply nourishing. The addition of turmeric not only added a beautiful colour and a healthy boost but also introduced a subtle earthiness that complemented the chicken.

In what could only be described as a love letter to summer, the Watermelon Feta Salad paired the sweet juiciness of watermelon with the creamy tang of feta cheese, creating a refreshing and satisfying contrast. The addition of fresh mint leaves and a drizzle of balsamic reduction added layers that made each bite more interesting than the last. The Masala Tamarind Glazed Watermelon Steak with Mango Yoghurt was a showstopper, transforming the humble watermelon into a savoury chefd’oeuvre.

The masala and tamarind glaze lent a spicy, tangy exterior to the watermelon steak, while the mango yoghurt provided a cool, creamy counterpoint that danced on the tongue. The prawn steak in the Chilli Cucumber Prawn Steak with Sago was impeccably cooked, its succulence enhanced by the spicy chilli and cucumber. The sago pearls, delicate and slightly chewy, added a textural contrast that tied the whole dish together. To accompany the meals, the Cucumber Mint Cooler was like a soothing whisper, its coolness perfectly countering the summer heat. The Mango Merry, on the other hand, was a jubilance of mango’s lush sweetness, energised by a hint of fizz.

`1,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.