Indulge in a variety of special festive delicacies, including the iconic haleem, kebabs, nihari, and more at the Ramadan Food Festival

What’s worth mentioning here is the star of the Ramadan festival menu — the Tosh-E-Daan Special Iftar Box. Derived from the concept of tosh-e-daan, meaning ‘tiffin box,’ this iconic offering is an assortment of treats designed for breaking the fast during Iftar. Encased within this portable box are Ramadan specialities, including haleem, lukmi, dahi vada, and a selection of fresh fruits accompanied by dates. The convenience of this takeaway box allows you to enjoy these delicacies wherever you may be observing your fast, making it an essential companion for your Iftar celebrations. For the unversed, haleem is a rich paste-like stew prepared using meat, lentils and spices. It’s a hit delicacy during this time of the year and people look forward to Ramadan to indulge in haleem. Lukmi is a local variation of samosa, showcasing a flat square patty stuffed with minced meat kheema.

We concluded our gastronomic journey with the exquisite Shahi Tukda, a quintessential dessert showcasing slices of bread topped with a velvety layer of rabri, enriched with thickened milk. Whether you are observing Ramadan or not, you could partake in the festivities of the food festival and savour these divine delicacies.

Rs 1,200 upwards for two.

At Gachibowli.