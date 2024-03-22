Taste the best of South Indian delicacies at a newly opened Telugu Kitchen

Telugu kitchens have become an intrinsic part of Hyderabad’s culinary landscape. While many adept home cooks tantalise taste buds with regional delicacies, a significant portion of the populace seeks traditional restaurants to indulge in authentic flavours, for there’s an unparalleled joy in savouring dishes close to the heart, reminiscent of cherished childhood memories. Recently, we embarked on a culinary journey to explore the newly opened eatery located in the heart of Jubilee Hills — Bhalaa The Kitchen. The finedining restaurant seamlessly marries the essence of tradition with contemporary flair.
As we stepped inside, we were greeted by a charming courtyard, bathed in the gentle embrace of nature’s bounty, where banana trees swayed gracefully in the breeze. The open-air setting, with a few laidback chairs and tables, invited us to bask in the tranquility of the surroundings. Upon entering, we were embraced by a sense of calmness. The interior exuded warmth and elegance, with wooden furnishings adorned with traditional cane work adding a touch of nostalgia. Yet, amidst this traditional charm, sleek and sophisticated lamps cast a modern glow, harmonising the old with the new. Dominated by hues of green, the restaurant’s ambience was further enhanced by brown partitions, offering intimate dining spaces for people seeking solace and privacy. The general manager, Shiva Kumar Matsyapuri, advised us to stow away our mobile phones in a wooden box placed on our table until we finished our dining experience at the hotel, ensuring a mindful culinary affair. He says, “We suggest this to every customer visiting our establishment because we want them to savour the food and cherish moments with their loved ones without distractions. In a world consumed by screens, mealtime offers a precious opportunity to connect with family and friends.”
Our culinary trail started with a popular South Indian snack Mokkajonna Garelu, made with a batter of ground corn kernels mixed with spices like cumin, g reen chillies, and coriander leaves. The mixture is then shaped into small rounds and deep-fried until golden and crispy, served with groundnut chutney. Thamalapaku Kodi Kebab was yet another starter featuring succulent pieces of chicken marinated in a flavourful blend of spices and fresh betel leaves puree. These kebabs are then grilled to perfection. From the main course, we picked Menthi Kura Paneer with a delectable Naan. This paneer dish is cooked with fenugreek leaves (menthi kura) and a whole lot of aromatic spices. The delightful blend of savoury, creamy and slightly bitter notes, makes it a favourite among vegetarians. Indulging in the Seema Mamsam Pulao was an absolute delight, offering a satisfying twist to our meal. This delectable rice dish featured tender mutton pieces infused with aromatic spices and overall slow-cooked to perfection. Meanwhile, we realised that chefs Darla Srikanth and Gugulothu Chandu were diligently overseeing the entire kitchen, ensuring that each dish was prepared with the right ingredients and cooking techniques. When it was time for desserts, we indulged in the renowned Dry Fruit Delight. Crafted with milk and fresh fruits, it’must-tryttry dessert for anyone visiting this restaurant. We hope you now know where to head this weekend for a sumptuous traditional meal.
Rs 800 upwards for two. In Jubilee Hills.
