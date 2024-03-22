Taste the best of South Indian delicacies at a newly opened Telugu Kitchen

Telugu kitchens have become an intrinsic part of Hyderabad’s culinary landscape. While many adept home cooks tantalise taste buds with regional delicacies, a significant portion of the populace seeks traditional restaurants to indulge in authentic flavours, for there’s an unparalleled joy in savouring dishes close to the heart, reminiscent of cherished childhood memories. Recently, we embarked on a culinary journey to explore the newly opened eatery located in the heart of Jubilee Hills — Bhalaa The Kitchen. The finedining restaurant seamlessly marries the essence of tradition with contemporary flair.

As we stepped inside, we were greeted by a charming courtyard, bathed in the gentle embrace of nature’s bounty, where banana trees swayed gracefully in the breeze. The open-air setting, with a few laidback chairs and tables, invited us to bask in the tranquility of the surroundings. Upon entering, we were embraced by a sense of calmness. The interior exuded warmth and elegance, with wooden furnishings adorned with traditional cane work adding a touch of nostalgia. Yet, amidst this traditional charm, sleek and sophisticated lamps cast a modern glow, harmonising the old with the new. Dominated by hues of green, the restaurant’s ambience was further enhanced by brown partitions, offering intimate dining spaces for people seeking solace and privacy. The general manager, Shiva Kumar Matsyapuri, advised us to stow away our mobile phones in a wooden box placed on our table until we finished our dining experience at the hotel, ensuring a mindful culinary affair. He says, “We suggest this to every customer visiting our establishment because we want them to savour the food and cherish moments with their loved ones without distractions. In a world consumed by screens, mealtime offers a precious opportunity to connect with family and friends.”